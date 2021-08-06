Luke Marren kicks 0-11 as Sligo shock Roscommon to claim Connacht MFC crown

Sligo 0-19 Roscommon 1-11

Sligo are Connacht MFC for the first time in 53 years after a scintillating display of attacking football put paid to a highly-fancied Roscommon side at Dr Hyde Park in Friday night’s final.

Wins over Mayo and Galway had put Roscommon firmly into the favourites’ position coming into the game, but the home side never found the scoring rhythm that they produced in those two games, while defensively they had no answer to the Sligo inside forward line of Joshua Flynn, Brian Duffy and man-of-the-match Luke Marren.

Marren’s 11-point haul will capture a lot of the headlines but arguably Flynn’s work as first receiver was no less important, as he set up an array of crucial scores, particularly in the second half.

The trio combined to score five points in the first six minutes, but Roscommon’s responses was exemplary. Shane McGinley turned over a kickout and after exchanging passes with Bobby Nugent, finished off the game’s first goal. Some excellent points from Shane Walsh, DJ Hession and Oisín O’Flaherty helped them take their only lead of the game by the water break, 1-4 to 0-6, but that was followed by a brilliant Kyle Davey 45, and Sligo never looked back.

0-10 to 1-6 at half-time was the least they deserved, with players like Ross Doherty, Dillon Walsh and James Donlon driving forward to great effect, and while they still led by the bare minimum going into the last 10 minutes, they produced the stronger finish to win by five and set up an All-Ireland semi-final tilt against Meath.

Scorers for Sligo: L Marren 0-11 (0-7f), B Duffy, J McGovern 0-2 each, J Flynn, K Davey (45), J Donlon and C McMorrow (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: S McGinley 1-2 (0-1m), B Nugent 0-4f, S Walsh, DJ Hession, R Conlon, O O’Flaherty, P Higgins 0-1 each.

SLIGO: K Davey; R O'Kelly Lynch, R O'Hehir, C Johnston; D Walsh, D McLoughlin, J Donlon; R Doherty, C Sheridan; S Rogan, R Niland, M McDaniel; J Flynn, B Duffy, L Marren.

Subs: J McGovern for Niland (36), S Donoghue for Rogan (45), C McMorrow for Duffy (60+2).

ROSCOMMON: S Kelly; D Casey, J Brady, C Harley; J McGreal, E Kerins, S Lambe; S Walsh, DJ Hession; R Hester, O O'Flaherty, R Conlon; R Heneghan, B Nugent, S McGinley.

Subs: P Higgins for Harley (36), N O’Donnell for Conlon (52), R Carthy for Hester (60), A McGreal for O’Flaherty (60+2).

Referee: J Glavey (Mayo).