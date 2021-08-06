Michael Carey, son of Kilkenny legend DJ, to start All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork

Kilkenny have made three changes to their side for the All-Ireland SHC semi-final
Michael Carey, son of Kilkenny legend DJ, to start All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork

Dublin's Cian Boland and Michael Carey of Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 21:43
Paul Keane

Kilkenny have made three changes to their side for the All-Ireland SHC semi-final with Cork, drafting in Michael Carey, Conor Fogarty and Alan Murphy.

Carey, son of Cats legend DJ, comes in at wing-back for Conor Browne who suffered hamstring damage in the Leinster final win over Dublin and hasn't recovered.

Richie Leahy, replaced at half-time against the Dubs and now absent from the first 26 entirely, has lost out to Fogarty at midfield.

Alan Murphy's strong showing as a sub last time out has been rewarded and Martin Keoghan is the attacker to make way.

KILKENNY (SHC v Cork): E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; J Maher, P Walsh, M Carey; C Fogarty, R Reid; A Mullen, J Donnelly, B Ryan; E Cody, TJ Reid, A Murphy.

More in this section

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Ulster MFC: Luke McGlynn’s late goal sends Donegal to final
Shane Barrett celebrates scoring a goal 24/7/2021 Shane Barrett makes first championship start as Cork name team for Kilkenny battle
Austin Gleeson and Noel McGrath 31/7/2021 Waterford name 11 of last year's All-Ireland final team for rematch against champions Limerick
#kilkenny gaa#hurling
Luke Marren with James Brady 6/8/2021

Luke Marren kicks 0-11 as Sligo shock Roscommon to claim Connacht MFC crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



Saturday, August 7

Harbour Rovers
v
Lisgoold

JAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm

Saturday, August 7

Aghabullogue
v
Eire Óg

IAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm

Watch Live
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices