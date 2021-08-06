Michael Carey, son of Kilkenny legend DJ, to start All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork

Kilkenny have made three changes to their side for the All-Ireland SHC semi-final with Cork, drafting in Michael Carey, Conor Fogarty and Alan Murphy.
Carey, son of Cats legend DJ, comes in at wing-back for Conor Browne who suffered hamstring damage in the Leinster final win over Dublin and hasn't recovered.
Richie Leahy, replaced at half-time against the Dubs and now absent from the first 26 entirely, has lost out to Fogarty at midfield.
Alan Murphy's strong showing as a sub last time out has been rewarded and Martin Keoghan is the attacker to make way.
E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; J Maher, P Walsh, M Carey; C Fogarty, R Reid; A Mullen, J Donnelly, B Ryan; E Cody, TJ Reid, A Murphy.