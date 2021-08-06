Hurling Tactics: Did Tipperary show Waterford the key to getting at the Limerick defence?

In the lead up to the 2020 All-Ireland hurling final there were questions over Waterford’s ability to run possession against Limerick in order to generate enough scores from play to win the game.

The reason for the questions over Liam Cahill’s team were due to the Déise only scoring 12 points in the Munster Final yet they had just come out of an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny where they scored 2-21 (27) from play. Something had to give!

Coming into this weekend's All-Ireland semi-final, the Déise face the same questions. They come off a quarter-final win scoring 3-25 (34) from play against Tipperary.

Waterford and Limerick now face off again with both teams being made look ordinary at times in games due to the tactics employed by opponents this year. That's the intrigue here.

Waterford will look at the Munster Final which highlighted a new vulnerability in the Limerick team which allowed the Tipperary win breaking ball off long puckouts to create two goals.

Tipperary forced William O'Donoghue to defend and park his own game which sees him looking for breaks or being a link man when the Treaty work the ball out of defence.

This all resulted in Tipperary scoring 3-17 (26) from play and it was the first time that the relationship between the Limerick half backs, midfield and half forwards struggled.

The league game this year between Limerick and Waterford had some niggle and Liam Cahill’s men definitely looked to match Limerick physically. They targeted Limerick down the middle which saw eight points being scored in the middle area of the pitch between the Limerick 45 and the Waterford 65 metre line.

Waterford v Limerick in this year's Allianz League. By Sean Flynn

Limerick will know they have the ability to stop the Waterford running game after their two meetings in last year's championship.

For their part, Limerick have seen a template which worked against Waterford in this year's championship and will analyse how Clare set up in the Munster quarter-final.

Clare brought physicality and numbers to the middle third of the pitch when they played Waterford and this resulted in the Déise registering only 11 points from play.

The middle of the Clare defence was no country for the Déise men to shoot and this could be seen as they registered one score from the middle area of the pitch between the Clare 45 and 65 metre lines.

Waterford v Clare in the Munster quarter-final. By Sean Flynn

Limerick know players like Casey, Lynch, Hegarty and Morrissey can halt the Waterford backs in possession when they look to deliver the ball or pop it to support runners. The question is can the Limerick midfield cover Declan Hannon, nullify the threat of the Waterford midfield, and play their own game as link men between defence and attack.

In the first half of the Munster Final, Tipperary did not go at Limerick down the middle of their defence but they loaded areas of the pitch which rendered Hannon redundant but it also made him defend in areas where he was uncomfortable.

Tipperary v Limerick in the Munster Final. By Sean Flynn

Scoring from play is obviously a basic requirement in the game of hurling but Limerick have been excellent at nullifying teams from play over the last 12 months.

In last year's championship, they conceding an average of 18 points per game from play, but in the 2021 championship that is up to 29 points.

This is probably due to the change from winter to summer hurling but the Limerick backline is starting to creak in 2021.

The re-introduction of Dan Morrissey will be seen as a measure to tighten up the defence as Richie English and Declan Hannon seemed to be targeted in the Munster Final on breaking ball off the long puckout.

If Waterford find a way to play with freedom like they did in the Galway and Tipperary games they may book themselves another All-Ireland Final spot.

However, John Kiely’s men received a gut check in the Munster Final and did not shy away from the job in the second half of that game.

The Munster Final was a test of their credentials as one of the greatest teams to play the game of hurling and they passed it in the second half.

Their backline and midfield should have learned lessons from the Tipp experienced, and their half forward line seemed to regain their 2020 form.

Kiely’s team may use the performance in the semi-final to send a message to every other hurling county that Limerick have the character to dominate this game for the next five years