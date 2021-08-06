Cork GAA previews: Éire Óg look set to secure Championship double

SATURDAY

2020 Cork IAHC final: Éire Óg v Aghabullogue, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (B Murphy), 7pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

The Éire Óg players were supremely fit on the evening of their Senior A football final win back in mid-June and if that level of conditioning has been maintained over the past six weeks or so, then there is no fear of Éire Óg not lasting the 60 minutes.

The injured Eoin O’Shea is a loss, but they can still count on the likes of Kevin Hallissey, Cork senior footballer Colm O’Callaghan, Lar Considine, and John Cooper.

For Aghabullogue, they too have a Cork senior footballer in their ranks — Daniel Dineen of Cill na Martra plays his hurling with the mid-Cork club.

Shane Tarrant and Matthew Bradley are two more who can trouble the Éire Óg defence.

Verdict: Éire Óg.

2020 Cork JAHC final: Harbour Rovers v Lisgoold, Páirc Uí Rinn (B Barry-Murphy), 3pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

Irrespective of the outcome, history will be made at Páirc Uí Rinn as neither Harbour Rovers nor Lisgoold have ever before enjoyed Cork Junior A hurling glory. Lisgoold, who beat Dromtarriffe 3-16 to 2-17 in their semi-final last week, will look again to Imokilly county championship-winning hurler John Cronin, who operates in the half-back line, Caolan O’Brien, who was among the goal scorers last weekend, and former Cork minors John Cashman and Liam O’Shea. Stephen Condon is the Harbour Rovers player they’ll need to keep closest watch on, the corner-forward hitting 1-11 in their semi-final victory over Clonakilty.

Verdict: Lisgoold

2020 Cork JAFC final: Boherbue v Iveleary, Mallow (J Regan), 5pm.

Iveleary issued a sizeable statement of intent when winning their recent semi-final, against Kilmacabea, by 5-16 to 1-8. That result means they have gone at least one step further than in 2019 when they were beaten by two points in the penultimate round by eventual champions Kilshannig. Boherbue had five to spare over Passage West in their semi-final. Leading performances will again be required from the likes of centre-back Daniel Buckley, midfielder Andrew O’Connor, and inside forwards Denis McCarthy and Bryan Herlihy if the Duhallow club is to secure a first Cork junior A football title.

Verdict: Iveleary