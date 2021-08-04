Cork's All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Galway refixed for August 17

The rescheduled All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Cork and Galway has been fixed for Semple Stadium on Tuesday, August 17 (throw-in 7.30pm).
The U20 decider was initially pencilled in for this weekend but had to be pushed back after a member of the Cork group tested positive for Covid and the subsequent designation of all Cork U20 players and management as close contacts of this positive case.
Elsewhere, the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football semi-final between Dublin and Mayo will be played as a curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland football semi-final between the same counties at Croke Park on Saturday, August 14.
The ladies game will get underway at 3.45pm, with the men’s semi-final throwing in at 6pm.
The EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final will be played the following afternoon, Sunday, August 15, as a curtain-raiser to the Kerry-Tyrone All-Ireland senior football semi-final.
Connacht champions Roscommon and Ulster winners Down contest the second U20 football semi-final this Saturday, with the winners meeting Offaly in the decider.