Cork sweating on fitness of Niall O'Leary for Kilkenny clash

Cork corner-back Niall O’Leary is facing a fitness battle ahead of Sunday’s clash with Kilkenny having picked up an injury close to the end of the quarter-final win over Dublin.

Colm Spillane replaced the Castlelyons man in additional time after he suffered a leg complaint.

In the event the 23-year-old is not in a position to start the game, Seán O’Leary-Hayes, an earlier replacement for Seán O’Donoghue, would be expected to start.

Cork and Kilkenny, who may have to do without Conor Browne after he tore his hamstring in the Leinster final win over Dublin, have until 9am on Thursday to release their 26-man panels.

Luke Meade also hobbled off while Conor Cahalane was moved into the full-forward line after suffering cramp. Kieran Kingston said after the game: “We were losing players to a bit of cramping, hamstrings getting tight and we lost three players to niggly injuries and that I suppose is on the back of a very tough game last week that went down to the wire and that was a very tough game.”

Regarding Cahalane’s welfare, Kingston remarked: “He put in a huge shift. Conor ran himself into the ground and we had to put him into the full-forward line because he cramped up.”