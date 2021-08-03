Croke Park confirm referees for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Croke Park have confirmed the men in the middle for the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals this weekend with Fergal Horgan and Wicklow's John Keenan giving the nod by HQ.

Keenan will take charge of Saturday's repeat of the 2020 decider as Limerick and Waterford renew their rivalry on Jones Road. While the pair met at Croke Park behind closed doors last December, 24,000 fans will be allowed in to watch the Deise try to get one back on the defending champions.