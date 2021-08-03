Croke Park confirm referees for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Meanwhile, Cork's David Murnane will take charge of the All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final between Down and Roscommon on Saturday
Fergal Horgan will take charge of the Cork-Kilkenny All-Ireland SHC semi-final this weekend. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 17:11
Joel Slattery

Croke Park have confirmed the men in the middle for the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals this weekend with Fergal Horgan and Wicklow's John Keenan giving the nod by HQ.

Keenan will take charge of Saturday's repeat of the 2020 decider as Limerick and Waterford renew their rivalry on Jones Road. While the pair met at Croke Park behind closed doors last December, 24,000 fans will be allowed in to watch the Deise try to get one back on the defending champions.

Tipperary's Horgan, who was the man in the middle for that All-Ireland final last year gets another big appointment as he will have the whistle for the clash of age-old rivals Cork and Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Cork's David Murnane will take charge of the All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final between Down and Roscommon on Saturday. The 7pm throw-in will be live on TG4 and take place at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan with Offaly awaiting the winners.

GAA chiefs also announced that the Central Competitions Control Committee will confirm details around the U20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship final between Cork and Galway "in the coming days".

That game was postponed after a positive Covid-19 case in the Rebel camp led to the whole squad being asked to restrict their movements.

