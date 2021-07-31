Kieran Kingston: Cork face 'monster game' against 'home' team Kilkenny in All-Ireland semi

Kieran Kingston says Cork travel to Kilkenny’s home when they face them in tomorrow week’s All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

While delighted to put back-to-back victories together with their victory over Dublin in Semple Stadium, Kingston is fully aware of what's ahead against the Leinster champions in Cork's first last-four clash in three years.

“Kilkenny are Kilkenny, Croke Park is their home really. This is like our home here in Thurles, that’s theirs. We’re delighted to be in a semi-final but we know it’s a monster game next weekend.”

He continued: “It’s great to be there. We didn’t look beyond tonight. All our focus was on Dublin. We knew they were going to bring a huge challenge. They did right to the bitter end, they didn’t give up. I think we were eight or 10 points up but they kept chipping away and I was glad to see the four minutes of added time being run down, to be honest.”

Kingston felt Cork became complacent in the third quarter but took plenty out of beating a decent team in Dublin.

“The pleasing thing about it was we were delighted to put a performance on the back of a performance. Last week (v Clare) was a huge game for us, lucky to get out of there, and we knew tonight was going to be the same, and we knew if we didn’t play better than last week we wouldn’t get out of here tonight. So that’s pleasing.

“The disappointing thing is I thought we were quite poor and sloppy in the third quarter. We lost it by a point and only drew the second half so we have a huge amount of work and that wouldn’t be good enough to beat Kilkenny tomorrow week.

“Goals win games and it (the second goal) gave us a bit of a cushion at half-time. Sometimes that can be a bad thing, it just came before half-time because I felt we were a bit complacent and sloppy in the third quarter and that wouldn’t be good enough next week."

He felt the momentum from the win over Clare served Cork well in the first half after a jittery start.

“I think it helped us in the first quarter and the first half but not for the first five minutes - I thought we were amazingly sloppy and I think we could have conceded two goals in the first five minutes. That was disappointing. We rode our luck a bit and we were very lucky to be in the game at the first water break and I think the goals were a huge bonus.”