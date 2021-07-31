Tom Keenan hat-trick fires Fermanagh to Lory Meagher Cup title

Fermanagh romped to an easy win over Cavan in the Lory Meagher Cup final
Fermanagh's Tom Keenan, who scored a hat-trick, celebrates as he leaves the field after being substituted during the Lory Meagher Cup Final at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 21:09
Paul Fitzpatrick, Croke Park

Fermanagh 3-26 Cavan 1-17 

A hat-trick for corner-forward Tom Keenan was the highlight as Fermanagh romped to an easy win over Cavan in the Lory Meagher Cup final.

Cavan started brighter and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead after nine minutes but Fermanagh gradually took charge as the first half progressed.

Speedster Keenan opened the scoring 40 seconds in and although Cavan competed well in the first half, with scores from brothers Cillian and Colum Sheanon and corner-back Neasan Neary helping them to a 0-6 to 0-3 lead, Fermanagh turned the screw and got better as the contest progressed.

Keenan bagged his first major just before half-time, punishing a mistake in the Cavan defence, but Cavan came back with a flicked goal of their own from Philip Brady. 

At half-time, Fermanagh were 1-12 to 1-8 up and they totally dominated the second half, Keenan hitting the net straight from the throw-in.

As the half wore on, they piled on the misery with a succession of high-quality points from the likes of Sean Corrigan, Barney McAuley, and free-taker John Duffy, with Keenan completing his hat-trick and ending the match as a contest with 20 minutes left.

Cavan: D Sheridan, N Neary (0-1), D Crudden, S Briody, J Barry, A Sheridan (0-1), M Hynes, E Shalvey, M Moffett, D Carney, Colum Sheanon (0-1), B Fitzgerald (0-9, 1f, 2 65s), Cillian Sheanon (0-3), S Keating (0-1), P Brady (1-0). 

Subs: C Carney (0-1) for Moffett (temp, 30, reversed ht), C Carney for Shalvey (ht), B Nannery for Neary (47), K Conneely for D Carney (55), E Hill for Moffett (66).

Fermanagh: M Curry, L McCusker, R Porteous, A Flanagan, R Bogue (0-1), B McAuley (0-2fs), F McBrien (0-1), D Teague (0-1), C McShea (0-4), K McGarry, S Corrigan (0-4), J Duffy (0-8, 7f), C Duffy (0-1), M Slevin (0-1), T Keenan (3-2).

Subs: JP McGarry for Kevin McGarry (13), D Bannon for Slevin (45), T Cleary for JP McGarry (50), J Tormey for C Duffy (55), A Breslin (0-1) for Keenan (67).

