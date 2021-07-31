Cork advance to meet Kilkenny in All-Ireland semi-final with comfortable victory over Dublin

CORK 2-26 DUBLIN 0-24

Cork will face Kilkenny in tomorrow week’s All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park following this evening’s convincing quarter-final display against Dublin in Thurles.

Having already played Limerick, Kieran Kingston’s side will clash with the Cats for the first time in championship since their 2019 quarter-final defeat - Waterford face the All-Ireland champions this day week.

Up 2-13 to 0-11 at half-time, Cork kept Dublin at arm’s length for most of the second half although three Dublin points in succession cut the gap to four in the 65th minute. A Patrick Horgan free, his seventh of the game, eased tensions but Cork hardly panicked, Niall O’Leary, Alan Connolly, and Horgan (free) popping up for additional time points.

As good as Donal Burke was for Dublin, there was a sense of inevitability about this outcome from a long way out as Seamus Harnedy was in imperial form, creating and scoring a plethora of scores.

The teams were level on three occasions in the opening quarter, Dublin twice looking like they were in for a goal only for Patrick Collins to snuff out Ronan Hayes’s second-minute shot and another scare two minutes later coming to nothing.

Cork carved out their first goal opportunity in the 16th minute when the electric Jack O’Connor took on his marker and shot into the side netting as he did against Clare. However, Alan Nolan’s goal-line was breached in the 18th minute when Tim O’Mahony finished as decisively as his solo run was from 50 metres out.

Cork went into the water break 1-6 to 0-7 ahead and were six up on the half-hour mark as Seamus Harnedy made his presence felt on the left wing. Cork’s puck-outs were working a treat and they scored quickly after three on the trot between the 26th and 30th minutes.

Dublin’s shooting left a lot to be desired, Chris Crummey hitting three in the first half, and that wastefulness seemed even more costly when Cork found the net a second time in the extra minutes, Shane Kingston following up after Jack O’Connor had sprinted in and squared the ball across the goal.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-12, 8 frees, 1 65); T. O’Mahony (1-1); S. Kingston (1-0); S. Harnedy (0-4); J. O’Connor (0-3); R. O’Flynn (0-2); C. Cahalane, S. Barrett, N. O’Leary, A. Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Burke (0-13, 7 frees, 1 65); C. O’Sullivan (0-3); C. Burke, D. Sutcliffe (0-2 each); L. Rushe. C. Boland, R. McBride, J. Malone (0-1 each).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, R. Downey, S. O’Donoghue; G. Millerick, M. Coleman, T. O’Mahony; D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; S. Harnedy, C. Cahalane, R. O’Flynn; P. Horgan (c), S. Kingston, J. O’Connor.

Subs for Cork: S. Barrett for S. Kingston (48); S. O’Leary-Hayes for S. O’Donoghue (58); A. Connolly for R. O’Flynn (60); B. Hennessy for L. Meade (inj 63); C. Spillane for N. O’Leary (70+3).

DUBLIN: A. Nolan; A. Dunphy, P. Smyth, C. O’Callaghan; D. Gray, L. Rushe, J. Madden; R. McBride, C. Burke; D. Burke, C. Crummey, D. Sutcliffe (c); C. Boland, R. Hayes, C. O’Sullivan.

Subs for Dublin: J. Malone for C. O’Callaghan (49); D. Keogh for C. O’Sullivan (52); O. O’Rorke for C. Boland (63); P. Crummey for R. Hayes (69).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).