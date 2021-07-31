Tyrone take Ulster title after Monaghan ensure frantic finish at Croke Park

Tyrone just needed five second-half scores to make it safely home and into a semi-final against Kerry
Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey lifts the cup. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 17:57
Declan Bogue

TYRONE 0-16 MONAGHAN 0-15 

Tyrone won their first Ulster title since 2017 with a nerve-shredding win over Monaghan that started well with them in full control, and ended with nobody in control of anything.

Leading 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time, they found an opposition that sorted themselves out at the break. They also had a number of absentees, reputed to be related to Covid cases.

Scoring six of the first seven points after the interval, Monaghan reeled in the Red Hands, but seven wides in the second half showed that they could not get into the same tune as the semi-final against Armagh.

Tyrone just needed five second-half scores, three of them coming from dead balls from Darren McCurry, to make it safely home and into a semi-final against Kerry.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark), M Donnelly (0-3, 1 free), M Bradley (0-2), M McKernan, P Hampsey, N Sludden, P Harte, K McGeary, C McShane (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus (0-4, 3 frees), J McCarron (0-3, 1 mark), R Beggan (2 frees), C McCarthy (0-2 each), K Duffy, C Boyle, C Walshe (mark), K Lavelle (0-1 each). 

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M O’Neill, P Harte, K McGeary; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; N Sludden, C McKenna, C Meyler; M Donnelly, M Bradley, D McCurry. 

Subs: N Kelly for M O’Neill (18), C McShane for Kennedy (46), D Canavan for Kilpatrick (54), R O’Neill for Bradley (66).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, A Mulligan, M Bannigan; C McCarthy, J McCarron, C McManus.

Subs: S Carey for Mulligan (31), N Kearns for D Hughes, C Walshe for O’Connell (h-t), K Hughes for O’Hanlon (54), A Woods for McCarthy (63). 

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

