Weekend GAA fixtures, TV details, and predictions: Here's all you need to know

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ

Losing to Limerick these past two seasons has been no big thing for Tipperary in the immediate aftermath as they have won the following games. If there is a hangover from the latest defeat, it might be seen in the opening half although they must be so mindful not to be overrun as Galway were by Waterford in that period last weekend.

Waterford simply must not be allowed to dictate the flow of the game. On one hand, the lack of pace in the Tipperary group is worrying but it’s a day that will call for wily heads, taking the steam out of the game and the most efficient of hurling. A third game in as many weeks for Waterford won’t worry them too much as the Laois match was played at a lower speed than the Galway one.

Alan Flynn is the man to tag Jamie Barron and Tipperary cries out for Noel McGrath to work his charm and centre-forward is the place to do it where Shane Bennett might be difficult to pass but his inexperience in the position could leave space to exploit. Waterford’s "Big Mo" is bigger than most, though, and there are too many variables for Tipp.

Verdict: Waterford.

Cork v Dublin, Semple Stadium, 7pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live Sky Sports

Cork know enough from Dublin’s three outings in Leinster that they are a different animal to the one they pushed aside in last November’s qualifier. Liam Rushe offers so much certainty, captain Danny Sutcliffe is playing some of his best hurling, and the lightning-quick Ronan Hayes will be champing at the bit having missed out on the Leinster final. How Dublin move with and without the ball looks more assured and they look to be working more for each other.

However, this isn’t the same Cork team either. This one doesn’t rely on points as heavily as the 2020 version, which is a testament to the attack as five of the team that began last year’s meeting started against Clare last weekend. The replacements are more like-for-like than nine months ago and so many of their young players will be walking on air given the nature of the win over Clare. Losing two experienced defenders in the week of the game and for the full-back line to shine made the win even more special.

Dublin won’t be found wanting for effort but they don’t have Cork’s confidence or depth.

Verdict: Cork.

Ulster SFC final

Monaghan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 4pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ, BBC

With good reason David Gough has been appointed to this game but his assistants will need to be sharp too. Monaghan’s brain freeze against Tyrone in Croke Park will remain real until they actually get one over on them here. By literally taking one step back and embracing the “total football” played under Mickey Harte, where almost everybody gets behind the ball, Tyrone look more comfortable. That landslide loss to Kerry looks a long time ago, even if the win over Donegal wasn’t wholly convincing. Monaghan are thrilling but porous at the back and aren’t going to lure Tyrone into a scorefest.

Verdict: Tyrone

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 FC semi-final

Cork v Offaly, MW Hire O’Moore Park 5.15pm (L. Devenney, Mayo) Live TG4

Not that Offaly’s race is run having beaten Dublin but Cork should surge now having beaten Kerry.

Verdict: Cork

Nicky Rackard Cup final

Tyrone v Mayo, Croke Park 1.30pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly)) Spórt TG4 YouTube

A welcome return to Croke Park for Keith Higgins should see him lift some silverware.

Verdict: Mayo

Lory Meagher Cup final

Fermanagh v Cavan, Croke Park 6.30pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary) Spórt TG4 YouTube

Hurling has suffered in both counties but this pairing is a major plus. Cavan to squeak it.

Verdict: Cavan

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1

Offaly v Limerick, St Rynagh’s, Banagher 2pm (J. Heffernan, Offaly)

Limerick have been more competitive than Offaly thus far.

Verdict: Limerick.

Group 2

Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn 5pm (B. Nea, Wexford)

Munster champions Cork have looked strong but face their biggest challenge yet.

Verdict: Cork.

Down v Dublin, Páirc Esler, 5pm (R. Kelly, Kildare)

Down are slightly unlucky not to have picked up points yet.

Verdict: Down

Group 3

Kilkenny v Galway, John Lockes GAA, 5pm (J. Dermody, Westmeath)

The honour of finishing as group winners is all that remains to be decided and Galway’s attack looks hot.

Verdict: Galway

Group 3

Clare v Westmeath, Cusack Park 2pm (C. McAllister, Cork)

The Banner have been impressive despite losing by six points to both Galway and Kilkenny.

Verdict: Clare

SUNDAY

Leinster SFC final

Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park 4pm (M. McNally, Monaghan) Live RTÉ

By their standards, Dublin were a four against Wexford and a seven in the first half against Meath only to drop to five in the second half. With an All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo just two weeks away, they will have to ramp it up here and should, as Kildare bemoan the absence of injured midfielder Kevin Feeley. If Daniel Flynn gives Kildare the foothold in the full-forward line, Feeley adds such presence to the middle and Brian Fenton should be able to run proceedings much more freely than usual.

Verdict: Dublin

Christy Ring Cup final

Derry v Offaly, Croke Park (T. Gleeson, Dublin) Live Spórt TG4 YouTube

Offaly have been operating far from Broadway but they will take a major step towards the lights when they beat Derry.

Verdict: Offaly

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.30pm (B. Rice) Live streaming

Cork have shown in the league and championship that they can turn it on when they want to. They will need to here to dismiss a doughty Waterford side.

Verdict: Cork

Armagh v Meath, St. Tiernach’s Park 2pm (S. Mulvihill, Kerry) Live TG4

Meath look to be a well-balanced, well-coached group but Armagh have more match-winners.

Verdict: Armagh

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1

Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium 2pm (A. Larkin, Cork)

Fine campaigns thus far by this pair but home advantage may swing it for Tipp.

Verdict: Tipperary