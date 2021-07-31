Offaly U20 footballers urged to grab 'huge opportunity' against Cork in All-Ireland semi-final

Offaly manager Declan Kelly says their recent Leinster final win is vindication of the approach being taken within the county to develop emerging talent
Offaly U20 footballers urged to grab 'huge opportunity' against Cork in All-Ireland semi-final

Offaly manager Declan Kelly celebrates after beating Dublin to win the Leinster U20 Football Championship. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 07:00
Eoghan Cormican

Offaly U20 football manager Declan Kelly has said their recent Leinster final win is vindication of the approach being taken within the county to develop emerging talent and he wants his young players to now seize the “huge opportunity” before them.

Keith Ricken’s Cork stand between Offaly and a first All-Ireland U20 final appearance in 33 years, with Kelly urging his team to put their best foot forward in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final (MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.15pm).

“Saturday is a huge opportunity,” said the Offaly manager.

“The one thing you'd say to the lads is you only get one shot at this. This group won't be able to come back next year as many will be over-age. Cork are favourites and rightly so, but you want to give it a good crack and see where that takes you.” 

Their 0-15 to 3-3 Leinster final win over Dublin was the county’s first piece of provincial football silverware since the senior victory of 1997, while it was the county’s first Leinster title in either code since 2000.

Borrowing the 20x20 campaign slogan of 'can’t see it, can’t be it', Kelly said it was hugely important for a group of Offaly players to taste Leinster glory and for the county’s other panels, from development squad level right the way through to senior, to witness a Faithful team get over the line in Leinster.

The hope is that the result will inspire greater buy-in from those already involved in an Offaly set-up and a greater want to be involved from those on the outside, he added.

“In both hurling and football, Offaly has been competitive for the last number of years, but to win something says to the clubs, to coaching and games, and to the county board that we are doing things right.

“We now have something to show and can say, we won a Leinster so we are on the right road. We are far from the finished article, that's for sure, but it is going the right way and you would be hoping there would be more buy-in from younger kids who have seen this, if they get a call up to an U16 or minor squad, and that they’d try and put their best foot forward to get themselves on these squads.” 

Contributing factors to the U20 success, as well as the recent Leinster MFC final appearance, according to Kelly, is the central base provided by the Faithful Fields centre of excellence and the co-ordinated approach to strength and conditioning.

“Training on a pitch next to the senior hurlers and footballers and using the same gym as them fosters a greater level of professionalism among the younger players. Players want to be out there because if you are out in the Faithful Fields you are in a top-class environment.” 

The manager concluded: “What you are beginning to see is that players coming through, they know what is required in relation to commitment and how they have to live their lives to play inter-county.

“Players coming out of minor are mad keen to get in with the U20s and play. They are coming in with a very good base and a very good attitude. We would have worked very closely over the last couple of years with John Maughan and the seniors, there would have been in-house senior games where he would have brought a couple of our guys in so lads are beginning to see now that there is a very clear pathway for them and they want to travel that path.”

More in this section

Robert Monahan scores a point under pressure from Colm Gillespie 30/7/2021 Cork break Kerry's eight-year stranglehold on Munster minor football championship
Conor Cahalane celebrates after the game with Tim O'Mahony 24/7/2021 Team news: Conor Cahalane replaces Alan Cadogan for Cork-Dublin quarter-final
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 2020 All-Ireland finals to be attended by 40,000 fans at Croke Park
#gaelic football
Clare v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3

Limerick minors shock Clare to earn first Munster final appearance since 1998

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices