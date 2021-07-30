Conor Gleeson to miss Tipperary quarter-final after Waterford GAA opt against appeal

Conor Gleeson will miss tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Tipperary as Waterford opted not to contest his one-match ban.
After exploring the possibility of seeking a Central Hearings Committee meeting on the basis that the defender’s red card against Galway was technically wrong, the Déise ultimately chose not to forward the case.
Gleeson was shown a red card prior to the start of the second half in last Saturday’s qualifier for a striking incident against Joe Canning at the end of the first half.
There was strong consideration given to opposing the Central Competitions Control Committee’s proposed one-game suspension for the Fourmilewater man. However, it was believed they had little chance of having the penalty quashed to free him up for the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.