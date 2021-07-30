Conor Gleeson to miss Tipperary quarter-final after Waterford GAA opt against appeal

Gleeson was shown a red card prior to the start of the second half in last Saturday’s qualifier for a striking incident against Joe Canning at the end of the first half
Conor Gleeson to miss Tipperary quarter-final after Waterford GAA opt against appeal

Conor Gleeson of Waterford is sent off by referee Sean Stack as he comes out for the second half against Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 16:24
John Fogarty

Conor Gleeson will miss tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Tipperary as Waterford opted not to contest his one-match ban.

After exploring the possibility of seeking a Central Hearings Committee meeting on the basis that the defender’s red card against Galway was technically wrong, the Déise ultimately chose not to forward the case.

Gleeson was shown a red card prior to the start of the second half in last Saturday’s qualifier for a striking incident against Joe Canning at the end of the first half.

There was strong consideration given to opposing the Central Competitions Control Committee’s proposed one-game suspension for the Fourmilewater man. However, it was believed they had little chance of having the penalty quashed to free him up for the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Final Cork U20s forced into changes for All-Ireland semi-final
Waterford v Tipperary - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 5 Hurling Tactics: Did mock exam show Waterford how to beat Tipperary?
Eimear Scally and Olivia Divilly 5/5/2019 LGFA team news: Eimear Scally returns for Cork as four quarter-finals take place this weekend
#waterford gaa#hurling
Davy Fitzgerald 17/7/2021

Davy Fitzgerald hints at management break: 'The last months have been so, so difficult'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices