High hopes for increased crowds at All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

The crowds for next month's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals in Croke Park could reach 24,000 on both days, a jump of 25% on the stadium’s current Covid capacity.

A decision on the games involving All-Ireland and Munster champions Limerick on Saturday, August 7 and Leinster victors Kilkenny on Sunday, August 8 will shortly be made by the Government.

Whatever is decided will also apply to the separate Kerry and Mayo football semi-finals on August 14 and 15.

Despite requests for an increase on the 2,500 cap at Fitzgerald Stadium for last Sunday’s Munster SFC proving unsuccessful, there are positive noises about the current Croke Park capacity of 18,000 being increased for the last four matches in both hurling and football championships.

Speaking on Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is highly likely more crowds will be permitted into GAA HQ for next month’s All-Ireland finals and possibly the semi-finals. "It depends whether Cork get through or not in the hurling,” Martin joked about his native county’s quarter-final against Dublin in Thurles on Saturday evening where up to 4,400 can attend - 7,000 tickets are available for Tipperary-Waterford in Páírc Uí Chaoimh earlier that day.

“I think we can look forward to increasing that figure for the All-Ireland finals certainly. We’re looking at the semi-finals. (Minister for Sport) Jack Chambers is engaging with the sporting organisations and engaging with the FAI as well in respect of forthcoming World Cup qualifiers and so on to see what we can do, and again to see what additional tools can be used to protect as we potentially increase numbers.”

Earlier this month, GAA president Larry McCarthy suggested the possibility of 36,000 attending each of the All-Ireland semi-finals. Speaking ahead of the Kilkenny-Dublin Leinster SHC final, he said: “We’re now looking at 18,000 in Croke Park next weekend. Hopefully, we’ll ratchet that up maybe to twice that by the All-Ireland semi-finals.

“I’m being hopeful here. Maybe we might even see more crowds at an All-Ireland finals. But it all depends on our ability to stick to the public health guidelines. And it all depends on the variant as well obviously. We will continue to be extremely careful.”

A capacity of 18,000 has been placed on the Leinster and Ulster senior football finals at Croke Park this weekend. Due to restricted pod sizes, it is unlikely that figure will be reached on either day.