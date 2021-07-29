Dalo's quarter-final preview: Throw away the hurleys, it’s psychological warfare this week

In the second part of this week's show, Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Anthony Daly look ahead to Saturday's All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, as Tipperary face Waterford and Cork meet Dublin.
In association with Renault Ireland.
