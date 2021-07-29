Dalo's quarter-final preview: Throw away the hurleys, it’s psychological warfare this week

Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Anthony Daly look ahead to Saturday's All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals
Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony   

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 11:28

In the second part of this week's show, Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Anthony Daly look ahead to Saturday's All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, as Tipperary face Waterford and Cork meet Dublin.

In association with Renault Ireland.

