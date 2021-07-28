Gearóid Dunne leads Kilkenny to Leinster minor hurling final triumph over Wexford

A fine save from Kilkenny goalie Alan Dunphy prevented a certain Wexford goal late on
Gearóid Dunne leads Kilkenny to Leinster minor hurling final triumph over Wexford

28 July 2021; Kilkenny players celebrate with the cup after the 2021 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 21:43
Charlie Keegan

Kilkenny 1-15 Wexford 2-10

Kilkenny and Wexford minor hurlers served up a thrilling Leinster final at Netwatch Cullen Park, with the Cats hanging on for a two-point win to retain their title and record a 59th provincial victory in the grade.

The sides were tied at 1-5 apiece at half-time. The goals came late in the half, in the 30th minute from Kilkenny’s Ted Dunne, which drew an immediate Wexford response with centre-forward Adam O’Grady kicking the ball to the Kilkenny net.

Wexford led for the first time minutes into the second half through a well taken Simon Roche goal. But Kilkenny, inspired by their center-back and man-of-the-match Gearóid Dunne, were level by the 47th minute when a Danny Glennon point made it 1-11 to 2-8.

A Kilkenny point from captain Harry Shine put them ahead and the Cats led by two in the final minutes. A fine save from goalie Alan Dunphy prevented a certain Wexford goal while a close-range Wexford free deep in injury time from Luke Roche was cleared by the Kilkenny defence.

Scorers for Kilkenny: H Shine (0-6, 0-5f); T Dunne (1-1); D Glennon (0-3); G Dunne, J Neary, K Doyle, K Carey, D Queally (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Wexford: L Roche (0-7f); A O’Grady, S Roche (1-1 each); L Murphy (0-1).

Kilkenny: A Dunphy; E Rudkins, B Hughes, S Moore; J Fitzpatrick, G Dunne, E Lyng; J Neary, K Doyle; T Dunne, H Shine, K Carey; D Glennon, C Hackett, D Queally. 

Subs: B Whitty for Neary (47); J Walsh for Queally (51).

Wexford: T Doyle; C O Tuama, E Whelan, R Chapman; Dylan Purcell, S Cooney, P Doyle; S Rowley, C Byrne; Darby Purcell, A O’Grady, F Walsh; S Roche, L Roche, L Murphy. 

Sub: C Doyle for Walsh (18).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).

More in this section

Joe Canning celebrates his goal 5/7/2015 Joe Canning's five greatest scores for Galway
Joe Canning celebrates with manager Michael Donoghue and his sons Cian, Con and Niall Donoghue 28/7/2021 Micheál Donoghue on Joe Canning: ‘Every time he took the field, he set the standard’
Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Pat Ryan hails Cork’s ‘great character’ to win tight Munster U20 final
#kilkenny gaa#wexford gaa#hurling
Cork players celebrate winning 28/7/2021

Cork retain Munster U20 hurling title after holding off Limerick fightback

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices