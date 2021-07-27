Waterford power past Tipperary to meet Cork in Munster minor hurling final

Tipperary scored three late goals to narrow the final deficit to eight points
Waterford's Liam Ó Siothcháin and Tipperary's Stephen Walsh tussle for the sliotar at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 22:14
Liam Hogan

Munster MHC semi-final: Waterford 2-25 Tipperary 4-11

Waterford powered their way to a Munster final as they were much too strong for a young Tipperary side at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Waterford's physical strength, first touch, and ability to get scores proved their worth and was a sight to behold.

They were slow out of the blocks as scores were level twice in the opening five minutes before Conor Martin give Tipp a 0-3 to 0-2 lead after nine minutes. Darragh Guinan increased Tipp’s lead a minute later but from there Waterford took over with six unanswered points to give them a 0-8 to 0-4 lead at the first water break.

There was more to come as Patrick Fitzgerald at right corner-forward continued to convert the frees and Peter Cummins grabbed the important goal in the 27th minute following a decisive 40-metre run from midfield by Liam Ó Siothcháin.

It was 1-14 to 0-5 at half-time and the Déise continued on the front foot during the opening minutes of the second half as Fitzgerald and Seanie Callaghan extended their lead. 

Darragh Minogue gave Tipp some respite with a goal in the 35th minute but Waterford replied swiftly as Marc Ó Mathúna doubled his account.

Tipp tried to fight back and Owen Harrigan pointed to commence a five-point run, leaving them nine adrift. But any chance of closing the gap any further was dampened as Liam Ó Siothcháin pointed (all six Waterford forwards now scoring) with Fitzgerald (free) and Cummins adding a point each either side of the second water break.

There was more after the resumption with full-forward Jack Twomey finding the net and Fitzgerald adding a free to make it 2-22 to 1-9 with seven minutes remaining.

Tipperary substitute Tom Delaney had made a major impact when introduced with two quickfire points but they needed more. Goals by Minogue, Tauri Shayanewako, and Ronan Connolly followed but by then Waterford had their sights set on a final against Cork.

Scorers for Waterford: P Fitzgerald 0-11 (0-6f); P Cummins 1-3; J Twomey 1-2; S Callaghan 0-3 (0-1f); F Hallinan, M Ó Mathúna 0-2 each; J O’Donnell, L Ó Siothcháin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: D Minogue 2-3; R Connolly 1-2 (0-1f); T Shayanewako 1-0; T Delaney, C Martin 0-2 each; D Guinan, O Harrigan 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: C Troy; C Keane, C O’Keeffe, R Dobbyn; B O’Connell, C Treen, A O’Neill; S Callaghan, F Hallinan; L Ó Siothcháin, J O’Donnell, M Ó Mathúna; P Fitzgerald, J Twomey, P Cummins.

Subs: D Heffernan for Ó Siothcháin (55); A Higgins for Dobbyn (59); D Lawlor for P Fitzgerald (60 inj).

TIPPERARY: E Horgan; C Woodlock, J Quinlan, J Collins; S Walsh, J Egan, R Connolly (Capt); P Hayes, B Currivan; O Harrigan, C Martin, T Shayanewako; O Jones, D Guinan, D Minogue.

Subs: S Farrell for J Egan (h/t); T Delaney for Jones (40); P McCormack for Woodlock (46); P Phelan for Harrigan (46); C Foley for Shayanewako (56).

REFEREE: Joe Mullins, Clare.

