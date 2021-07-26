Derry and Kerry lead the way in Minor Football Team of the Year

All-Ireland champions Derry have six representatives on the Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year for 2020, as captain Matthew Downey was named Player of the Year.
Downey, the son of Derry legend Henry, scored the winning penalty in added time to take the title from Kerry in the All-Ireland final.
Derry players make up the spine of the team from goalie Kian McGonigle to full-back Lee Brady, centre-back Eoin McEvoy, centre-forward Downey, alongside Mark Doherty, and full-forward Lachlan Murray.
Runners-up Kerry get four selections, defenders Dara O’Callaghan and Oisín Maunsell, midfielder Paudie O’Leary, and forward Keith Evans.
Leinster champions Meath contribute two players (Liam Kelly and Eoghan Frayne), while there is one each from Monaghan (Connor Eccles), Offaly (Cathal Ryan), and Roscommon (Conor Hand).
1. Kian McGonigle (Derry)
2. Liam Kelly (Meath)
3. Lee Brady (Derry)
4. Dara O’Callaghan (Kerry)
5. Oisín Maunsell (Kerry)
6. Eoin McEvoy (Derry)
7. Cathal Ryan (Offaly)
8. Connor Eccles (Monaghan)
9. Paudie O’Leary (Kerry)
10. Mark Doherty (Derry)
11. Matthew Downey (Derry)
12. Keith Evans (Kerry)
13. Conor Hand (Roscommon)
14. Lachlan Murray (Derry)
15. Eoghan Frayne (Meath)