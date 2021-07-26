Dalo's Hurling Show: A win Cork needed, Déise bounce, Lohan gets Clare all-in, but have Galway too much choice?

Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to review the weekend’s hurling
Dalo's Hurling Show: A win Cork needed, Déise bounce, Lohan gets Clare all-in, but have Galway too much choice?

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to review the weekend’s hurling. With Renault Ireland

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 13:58

In association with Renault Ireland.

Preview of the All-Ireland quarter-finals to follow on Thursday. 

More in this section

Donegal set up quarter-final meeting with Dublin, Kerry face relegation clash Donegal set up quarter-final meeting with Dublin, Kerry face relegation clash
Sean O’Shea celebrates scoring his side’s third goal 25/7/2021 Kerry gain sweet revenge with largest-ever Munster final victory over Cork
A general view of the action 25/7/2021 Tipperary too hot to handle for Limerick
#podcast - gaa#podcasts - gaa#podcasts - home
Clare v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals: Semple Stadium to host Cork v Dublin, Waterford and Tipperary set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices