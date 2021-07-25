'Dumped to the ground': Padraic Joyce furious as Shane Walsh injury goes unpunished

The Galway manager was unhappy after his attacker suffered the injury in an off the ball incident
'Dumped to the ground': Padraic Joyce furious as Shane Walsh injury goes unpunished

FURIOUS: Galway manager Padraic Joyce upset that no action taken in incident which injured Shane Walsh. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 21:08
Paul Keane

Pádraic Joyce revealed that captain Shane Walsh received an injection at half-time to allow him continue on in the Connacht final after being “dumped to the ground”.

Galway manager Joyce was furious that no action was taken following the 27th minute off the ball incident which resulted in Walsh requiring treatment for a number of minutes.

The talented forward had scored 1-1 and also set up Damien Comer’s goal though had a limited involvement thereafter.

“He hurt his shoulder,” said Joyce. “He got dumped to the ground, thrown on the ground and nothing happened. There are seven or eight officials there at the match. I seen what happened but obviously they didn’t see it. It’s frustrating when that happens and they get away with it.

Read More

Mayo lift rare Championship silverware at Croke Park after Connacht final comeback against Galway

“I’d seen it happen. There’s two linesmen, there’s four umpires, there’s a referee and there’s an assistant referee.

“How someone can’t see what happened is beyond me. But that’s not sour grapes or anything. The man was hurt. He was carrying his shoulder, he got an injection at half-time to try to keep him going, keep him right. He did his best, he battled on as best he could but he definitely was not in full health in the second half.”

It was an entirely different afternoon for Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea whose performance went from good in the first half to great after the restart, creating the penalty early in the second period that began their revival.

“He’s phenomenal,” said Mayo manager James Horan of O’Shea. “You saw his tackling out there. He targets key turnovers and turnovers are huge. He got a great one off Shane Walsh that created a goal chance for us.

“He’s very, very good at that and he drifts around the place. He’s a very clever player. I think him going inside and spending some time inside at the start of the second-half definitely stretched Galway a bit more and gave us a bit more room to use our pace.”

More in this section

Sean O’Shea celebrates scoring his side’s third goal 25/7/2021 Kerry gain sweet revenge with largest-ever Munster final victory over Cork
A general view of the action 25/7/2021 Tipperary too hot to handle for Limerick
Ryan O'Donoghue celebrates scoring a penalty 25/7/2021 Mayo lift rare Championship silverware at Croke Park after Connacht final comeback against Galway
#galway gaa#gaelic football
'Dumped to the ground': Padraic Joyce furious as Shane Walsh injury goes unpunished

Donegal set up quarter-final meeting with Dublin, Kerry face relegation clash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices