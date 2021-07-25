'Dumped to the ground': Padraic Joyce furious as Shane Walsh injury goes unpunished

Pádraic Joyce revealed that captain Shane Walsh received an injection at half-time to allow him continue on in the Connacht final after being “dumped to the ground”.

Galway manager Joyce was furious that no action was taken following the 27th minute off the ball incident which resulted in Walsh requiring treatment for a number of minutes.

The talented forward had scored 1-1 and also set up Damien Comer’s goal though had a limited involvement thereafter.

“He hurt his shoulder,” said Joyce. “He got dumped to the ground, thrown on the ground and nothing happened. There are seven or eight officials there at the match. I seen what happened but obviously they didn’t see it. It’s frustrating when that happens and they get away with it.

“I’d seen it happen. There’s two linesmen, there’s four umpires, there’s a referee and there’s an assistant referee.

“How someone can’t see what happened is beyond me. But that’s not sour grapes or anything. The man was hurt. He was carrying his shoulder, he got an injection at half-time to try to keep him going, keep him right. He did his best, he battled on as best he could but he definitely was not in full health in the second half.”

It was an entirely different afternoon for Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea whose performance went from good in the first half to great after the restart, creating the penalty early in the second period that began their revival.

“He’s phenomenal,” said Mayo manager James Horan of O’Shea. “You saw his tackling out there. He targets key turnovers and turnovers are huge. He got a great one off Shane Walsh that created a goal chance for us.

“He’s very, very good at that and he drifts around the place. He’s a very clever player. I think him going inside and spending some time inside at the start of the second-half definitely stretched Galway a bit more and gave us a bit more room to use our pace.”