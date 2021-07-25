Donegal set up quarter-final meeting with Dublin, Kerry face relegation clash

Champions Dublin will face Donegal in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship quarter-finals next weekend.
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry in action against Nicole McLaughlin of Donegal during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Group 4 Round 3 match between Donegal and Kerry at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 19:26
Daragh Small

Donegal progressed to the knockout phase of the competition and will have a crack at the five-in-a-row chasers after claiming the spoils in a winner-takes-all Group 4 clash against Kerry on Saturday evening.

Donegal survived a second-half fightback from Kerry at Tuam Stadium to secure a 2-13 to 2-9 success. Goals from Geraldine McLaughlin and Katy Herron cancelled out the strikes of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Niamh Carmody.

That result ensured second place in the table and a meeting with Dublin, while Kerry have been consigned to a relegation play-off against Tipperary on the weekend of August 21/22.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, last year’s runners-up Cork will take on Waterford. Waterford were comprehensive 3-16 to 0-12 winners against Tyrone. Katie Murray helped herself to a couple of goals at St Loman’s in Mullingar, in a defeat that plunged Tyrone into the relegation battle.

It’ll be Armagh against Meath in the quarter-finals. The Ulster county are through to the final eight as Group 1 winners following their 3-14 to 0-12 victory over Mayo. Aimee Mackin scored a stunning 3-6 in the win at Ballinamore.

That result also means that Mayo will now take on Galway in a derby quarter-final next weekend.

In the other relegation play-off, Cavan will face off against Tyrone. Ciara McAnespie scored the winner for Monaghan in a brilliant 1-13 to 0-14 comeback victory at Breffni Park. The win ensures Monaghan’s participating next season in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship for a 30th successive year.

In the Intermediate Championship, the quarter-final pairings have also been confirmed.

Westmeath will play Clare, Leitrim will take on Kildare, it’s Laois against Louth, and Down will do battle with Wexford in the last eight, following the conclusion of the group stages.

In the relegation play-offs, it’ll be Longford against Roscommon, and Fermanagh against Offaly in the semi-finals with the two losers playing off to avoid dropping down to the Junior Championship.

In the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, Antrim put themselves in a prime position to reach the semi-finals following an impressive 5-10 to 2-7 win over Limerick at Tang GAA grounds in Westmeath.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships Senior: Meath 1-18 Tipperary 0-7 Armagh 3-14 Mayo 0-12 Waterford 3-16 Tyrone 0-12 Donegal 2-13 Kerry 2-9 Monaghan 1-13 Cavan 0-14 

Intermediate: Sligo 4-10 Longford 1-11 Westmeath 2-16 Wexford 1-6 Clare 5-8 Fermanagh 3-6 Laois 3-8 Roscommon 1-7 Louth 4-11 Offaly 3-6 

Junior: Antrim 5-10 Limerick 2-7 Wicklow 3-15 Carlow 2-7 

SFC quarter-final line-up – July 31/August 1/August 2: Armagh v Meath, Cork v Waterford, Dublin v Donegal, Galway v Mayo 

 All-Ireland SFC relegation play-offs – August 21/22: Cavan v Tyrone, Tipperary v Kerry

