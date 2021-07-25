Kerry gain sweet revenge with largest-ever Munster final victory over Cork

Kerry 4-22 Cork 1-9

A pulverising third quarter by Kerry saw them regain the Munster SFC title and inflict their largest-ever provincial final victory on Cork in Killarney.

Outscoring Cork 3-3 to no score having been five points up at half-time, revenge was served ever so hot for last November’s semi-final loss in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The three goals came in 12 minutes, Paul Geaney finding the net after a Seán O’Shea pass in the 39th minute, O’Shea following it up in the 46th after Paudie Clifford’s solo run, and two minutes later Geaney scrambling to add his second, O’Shea again involved.

Cork’s measly return of three points from the start of the second quarter had as much to do with Kerry’s tenacity as the visitors’ dreadful decision-making. A full 28 minutes passed between Cork’s eighth score and their ninth.

The first half was a game of two quarters, Cork dominating the opening period and full value for their 1-5 to 0-4 lead. Had Jack Barry not avoid a black card for a cynical foul on Seán Meehan, the margin would likely have been larger.

Kerry were off their game in that period, their defence losing so much shape when they lost possession and points came for Brian Hurley and Brian Hartnett after David Moran and Brian Ó Beaglaoich were turned over.

The same trick was repeated on the cusp of the first water break when Paul Murphy coughed up an attack and Cork advanced forward, Ian Maguire fed Brian Hurley who took on Jason Foley and slipped the ball past Shane Ryan.

Cork stretched five points ahead in the 19th minute as Kerry’s defence was opened up again but then followed a 13-minute barren spell for Cork. At the same time, Kerry sent over five points as they made hay on Cork’s kick-outs.

That chain of scores was stopped when Luke Connolly, having already hit three of four first half wides, found his range. But Micheál Aodh Martin’s goal was eventually breached in the 33rd minute as Ó Beaglaoich soloed from 70 metres out to stab a shot into the goalkeeper’s far corner.

Killian Spillane and Seán O’Shea, with his third from play, finished out the half to give Kerry a flattering 1-12 to 1-7 half-time lead.

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (1-6, 0-3 frees); P. Geaney (2-1); B. Ó Beaglaoich (1-0); P. Clifford (0-3); T. O’Sullivan, J. Barry, K. Spillane (0-2 each); D. Moran, D. Clifford (free), S. O’Brien, T. Morley, M. Breen, T. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B. Hurley (1-3, 0-1 free); M. Hurley (0-2); D. Dineen (mark), B. Harnett, L. Connolly, I. Maguire (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, P. Murphy (c), G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; J. Barry, S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, P. Geaney, P. Clifford.

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for D. O’Connor (inj 18); T. Walsh for S. O’Brien (temp 45-57); G. O’Sullivan for B. Ó Beaglaoich (temp 53-58); M. Burns for D. Clifford (temp 55-58); A. Spillane for J. Barry (56); T. Walsh for P. Geaney (57); G. Crowley for T. O’Sullivan (64); T. Morley for G. White (66).

CORK: M.A. Martin; K. O’Donovan, K. Flahive, S. Meehan; C. Kiely, S. Powter, M. Taylor; I. Maguire (c), B. Hartnett; J. O’Rourke, L. Connolly, R. Deane; D. Dineen, B. Hurley, M. Hurley.

Subs for Cork: M. White for M.A. Martin (h-t); M. Collins for L. Connolly (41); C. O’Callaghan for D. Dineen (43); K. O’Driscoll for M. Hurley (47); K. Crowley for K. O’Donovan (51).

Red card: R. Deane (70+4, straight).

Referee: B. Cassidy (Derry).