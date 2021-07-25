Kerry gain sweet revenge with largest-ever Munster final victory over Cork

Kerry struck four goals after a promising Cork start
Kerry gain sweet revenge with largest-ever Munster final victory over Cork

Kerry’s Sean O’Shea celebrates scoring his side’s third goal. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 17:38
John Fogarty

Kerry 4-22 Cork 1-9

A pulverising third quarter by Kerry saw them regain the Munster SFC title and inflict their largest-ever provincial final victory on Cork in Killarney.

Outscoring Cork 3-3 to no score having been five points up at half-time, revenge was served ever so hot for last November’s semi-final loss in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The three goals came in 12 minutes, Paul Geaney finding the net after a Seán O’Shea pass in the 39th minute, O’Shea following it up in the 46th after Paudie Clifford’s solo run, and two minutes later Geaney scrambling to add his second, O’Shea again involved.

Cork’s measly return of three points from the start of the second quarter had as much to do with Kerry’s tenacity as the visitors’ dreadful decision-making. A full 28 minutes passed between Cork’s eighth score and their ninth.

The first half was a game of two quarters, Cork dominating the opening period and full value for their 1-5 to 0-4 lead. Had Jack Barry not avoid a black card for a cynical foul on Seán Meehan, the margin would likely have been larger.

Kerry were off their game in that period, their defence losing so much shape when they lost possession and points came for Brian Hurley and Brian Hartnett after David Moran and Brian Ó Beaglaoich were turned over.

The same trick was repeated on the cusp of the first water break when Paul Murphy coughed up an attack and Cork advanced forward, Ian Maguire fed Brian Hurley who took on Jason Foley and slipped the ball past Shane Ryan.

Cork stretched five points ahead in the 19th minute as Kerry’s defence was opened up again but then followed a 13-minute barren spell for Cork. At the same time, Kerry sent over five points as they made hay on Cork’s kick-outs.

That chain of scores was stopped when Luke Connolly, having already hit three of four first half wides, found his range. But Micheál Aodh Martin’s goal was eventually breached in the 33rd minute as Ó Beaglaoich soloed from 70 metres out to stab a shot into the goalkeeper’s far corner.

Killian Spillane and Seán O’Shea, with his third from play, finished out the half to give Kerry a flattering 1-12 to 1-7 half-time lead.

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (1-6, 0-3 frees); P. Geaney (2-1); B. Ó Beaglaoich (1-0); P. Clifford (0-3); T. O’Sullivan, J. Barry, K. Spillane (0-2 each); D. Moran, D. Clifford (free), S. O’Brien, T. Morley, M. Breen, T. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B. Hurley (1-3, 0-1 free); M. Hurley (0-2); D. Dineen (mark), B. Harnett, L. Connolly, I. Maguire (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, P. Murphy (c), G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; J. Barry, S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, P. Geaney, P. Clifford.

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for D. O’Connor (inj 18); T. Walsh for S. O’Brien (temp 45-57); G. O’Sullivan for B. Ó Beaglaoich (temp 53-58); M. Burns for D. Clifford (temp 55-58); A. Spillane for J. Barry (56); T. Walsh for P. Geaney (57); G. Crowley for T. O’Sullivan (64); T. Morley for G. White (66).

CORK: M.A. Martin; K. O’Donovan, K. Flahive, S. Meehan; C. Kiely, S. Powter, M. Taylor; I. Maguire (c), B. Hartnett; J. O’Rourke, L. Connolly, R. Deane; D. Dineen, B. Hurley, M. Hurley.

Subs for Cork: M. White for M.A. Martin (h-t); M. Collins for L. Connolly (41); C. O’Callaghan for D. Dineen (43); K. O’Driscoll for M. Hurley (47); K. Crowley for K. O’Donovan (51).

Red card: R. Deane (70+4, straight).

Referee: B. Cassidy (Derry).

More in this section

Ryan O'Donoghue celebrates scoring a penalty 25/7/2021 Mayo lift rare Championship silverware at Croke Park after Connacht final comeback against Galway
Liam Cahill celebrates at the final whistle 24/7/2021 Liam Cahill: Waterford's first-half effort better than Kilkenny comeback
Meath v Offaly - Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Round 1 Offaly continue their winning run as they book Christy Ring Cup final date with Derry
#kerry gaa#cork gaa#munster gaa#gaelic football
A general view of the action 25/7/2021

Tipperary too hot to handle for Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices