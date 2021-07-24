'We thought we were three minutes early': Cork may face fine for missing start of anthem

The players and management were only beginning to come out of their dressing room when the national anthem commenced.
Séamus Harnedy of Cork celebrates scoring a point during the All-Ireland qualifier. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 21:13
John Fogarty

Kieran Kingston explained a time miscalculation was the reason behind Cork missing the start of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The players and management were only beginning to come out of their dressing room when the national anthem commenced.

Upon arriving out onto the field, the group stood to attention at the entrance of the City End tunnel. Cork had returned to the dressing room following their warm-up.

“Our clocks must be wrong because we thought we were three minutes early, and that’s being honest,” he smiled. “We were trying to keep out of the sun for a while and when we were coming out it was being played.” 

Cork could receive a fine of up to €700 for the late arrival after the GAA earlier this year tightened up their match regulations to encourage players to be more respectful of the national anthem.

According to regulation 1.6 in the directives set out for inter-county and inter-club games last year, “where the national anthem precedes a game, teams shall stand to attention facing the flag in a respectful manner”.

However, the regulation was amended this year to read “teams shall stand to attention respectfully facing the flag for the full duration of the anthem.”

