Cian Kiely handed start as Ronan McCarthy names team for Munster final

Cian Kiely will start the Munster SFC final as Cork as Ronan McCarthy has made one change for the trip to Fitzgerald Stadium.
Daniel O'Mahony misses out as Ballincollig's Kiely, who was the first sub on against Limerick, goes into the half-back line.
Sean Meehan is named at full-back with Sean Powter at number 6.
On Firday night, Peter Keane has selected the same team that started the Munster semi-final win over Tipperary for Sunday’s clash in Killarney.
Captain Paul Murphy is set for the bench again while Tony Brosnan is among the replacements after recovering from injury, and is among the reserves at the expense of his Dr Crokes club-mate David Shaw.
Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Kevin Flahive (Douglas); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Sean Powter (Douglas), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St. Finbarr’s – captain), Paul Walsh (Kanturk); Brian Hartnett (Douglas), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers); Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra).
Shane Ryan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Micheal Burns, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney; Paudie Clifford.