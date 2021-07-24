Late Patrick Collins heroics sees clinical Cork dump Clare out of Championship

Cork 3-19 Clare 1-23

A Patrick Collins’s additional time save from Tony Kelly secured Cork’s berth in next weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Shane Barrett’s 66th minute goal and the vision of Seamus Harnedy to manufacture it looked to have sealed an edgy win for Kieran Kingston’s side. It came seconds after Robert Downey had pulled off a great block on Gary Cooney.

There was still time for Kelly to convert a penalty goal for a Niall O’Leary sin-binning offence, which followed an earlier yellow card for the Cork corner-back. Jack O’Connor had also been dismissed for a second booking after Barrett’s goal.

Cork's Ger Millerick with Ryan Taylor of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The difference was two points when a long ball in by Diarmuid Ryan eventually found its way into Kelly’s hand and the stage was set for him to win it only for Collins to make an incredible denial.

Leading 2-9 to 0-11 at half-time, Cork’s advantage was cut to two on three occasions in the third quarter at the end of which they were 2-14 to 0-18 ahead. However, Ryan put Clare ahead in the 58th minute.

Cork’s battling qualities came to the fore as they regained their lead in the 62nd minute through Barrett and the Blarney man blasted home a goal four minutes later when Harnedy tipped the ball into his path instead of taking a point.

Cork conjured five goal chances in a forgettable first half but only took two. Patrick Horgan (blocked by Conor Cleary in the fifth minute), O’Connor (denied by a great Eibhear Quilligan save in the 18th) and Harnedy (hooked by Diarmuid Ryan) all came close to finding the net.

Cork's Mark Coleman with Aron Shanagher of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

O’Connor did so just before being denied by Quilligan when he rounded Rory Hayes and finished from an acute angle to put Cork 1-4 to 0-5 in the 17th minute. It was a lead they carried into the water break (1-5 to 0-6) and increased to four points by the half-time break when Shane Kingston completed a one-two move with Patrick Horgan.

That threat posed by Cork was really the difference when both teams were accumulating wides with ease. Clare hit 11 by the turnaround although Kelly's class was far more obvious in this game than in the county’s previous two outings.

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates scoring a second half point. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Initially, Cork looked slightly confused by Kelly and Aidan McCarthy playing centrally around the 45-metre line but grew into the half. Little came off for Seamus Harnedy but his work-rate couldn’t be questioned and it was his vision that set the attack in motion for Kingston’s goal.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-10, 4 frees, 3 65s); S. Kingston, S. Barrett (1-1 each); J. O’Connor (1-0); D. Fitzgibbon, S. Harnedy (0-2 each); R. O’Flynn, L. Meade, A. Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (1-12, 1-0 pen, 0-8 frees); C. Malone, A. McCarthy (0-2 each); I. Galvin, D. McInerney, C. Galvin, S. Golden, D. Ryan. R Taylor, R. Hayes (0-1 each).

CORK: P. Collins; S. O’Donoghue, G. Millerick, R. Downey; M. Coleman, N. O’Leary, T. O’Mahony; D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; R. O’Flynn, P. Horgan (c), S. Harnedy; J. O’Connor, S. Kingston, A. Cadogan.

Subs: S. Barrett for A. Cadogan (h-t); C. Cahalane for R. O’Flynn (58); A. Connolly for S. Kingston (60); T. Deasy for S. Harnedy (70); B. Cooper for D. Fitzgibbon (70+2).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; P. Flanagan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon (c), D. McInerney; R. Taylor, C. Malone; D. Reidy, T. Kelly, C. Galvin; A. Shanagher, A. McCarthy, I. Galvin.

Subs: M. Rodgers for I. Galvin (28); S. Golden for M. Rodgers (52); J. Browne for C. Galvin (57); G. Cooney for A. Shanagher (65);

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).