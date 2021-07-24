Late, late show sees Dublin into Leinster MFC final

Leinster MFC: Dublin 0-13 Kildare 2-5

Dublin kicked three superb points in the final five minutes to deservedly account for Kildare by two points in their entertaining Leinster MFC semi-final at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Dubs had just seen their comfortable five-point lead lost in a flurry of Kildare intensity during a final quarter that saw both teams produce their best form after a first-half that left a lot to be desired in terms of attacking play.

Dublin seized the early initiative thanks to four points from Tadhg Gorman before Kildare finally threatened the home defence in the 27th minute as Fionn Cooke netted past a helpless Charlie Coghlan from eight yards.

Leading by 0-5 to 1-1 at the break, Dublin assumed complete control in the third quarter, holding their opponents scoreless while opening up a buffer thanks to two points apiece from Mark McNally and Ciarán Duggan.

Read More Hughie Corcoran the star for Meath who reach another Leinster minor final

However, an Elliot Beirne goal and three points in succession by Gavin Thompson saw Kildare take the lead briefly by the 56th minute before Dublin regrouped sufficiently to prevail following scores from Ronan Geoghegan, Gorman and Karl Flynn.

Scorers for Dublin: T Gorman 0-5 (2f), M McNally, C Duggan 0-2 each, R Geoghegan, S Gannon (f), S McConnell, K Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: E Beirne 1-1, G Thompson 0-4 (2f), F Cooke 1-0.

DUBLIN: C Coghlan; R Geoghegan, D Murphy, F Bruton; M Gardiner, G McEneaney, E O’Connor Flanagan; C Duggan, D Colbert; R Mullarkey, M McNally, Z Delmar; T Gorman, S Gannon, S McConnell.

Subs: C Burke for Mullarkey (48), K Flynn for Gannon (50), J Smith for Geoghegan (62), M O’Rowe for McConnell (63).

KILDARE: D MacPartlin; R Fitzgerald, S Browne, P Daly; D Crowley, D Lenehan, K Doherty; J Harris, M Gibbons; K Browne, P Mahoney, F Cooke; G Thompson, C Dalton, E Beirne.

Subs: C Nairn for Daly (35), N Dolan for Dalton (39), M O’Donovan for Browne (44), T McGrane for Doherty (48).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).