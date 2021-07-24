Hughie Corcoran the star for Meath who reach another Leinster minor final

Louth edged the exchanges in the first half and deservedly led 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time
Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 14:34
Sean Wall

Leinster MFC: Meath 1-15 Louth 1-11

Hughie Corcoran registered seven points as holders Meath qualified for another Leinster MFC final following this semi-final victory at Pairc Tailteann.

Louth edged the exchanges in the first half and deservedly led 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time with Fionn Cumiskey accounting for the goal on 16 minutes.

The team’s swapped scores twice on the restart before a goal from Oisin O Murchu left Meath in front. The Royals then hit six of the next seven points to take control of proceedings.

Scorers for Meath: H Corcoran (0-7, 2 frees), O O Murchu 1-0, A Moore, R McConnell (1 free), J Kinlough (0-2 each), C McWeeney, P Wilson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Louth: F Cumiskey (1-0), L Flynn (0-3, 3 f), S Reynolds ( 2f), K McArdle (’45) (0-2 each), O Gray, A Lambe, D McDonnell, A McGlew (0-1 each).

MEATH: O McDermott; C Ennis, L Kelly, B O’Halloran; S Leonard, T Corbett, K Smyth; P Wilson, J Kinlough; A Moore, S Emmanuel, C McWeeney; J Harford, O O Murchu, H Corcoran.

Subs: R McConnell for Harford (28), C Finlay for McWeeney (51), S O’Regan for Moore (55), S Tyrell for McConnell (55), S O’Hare for O’Halloran (60).

LOUTH: S Halpenny; S Kerr Rafferty, T O’Brien, D McDaid; A McGlew, C Maher, C McGuirk; D McDonnell, J Rogers; S Reynolds, K McArdle, A Lambe; F Cumiskey, O Gray, L Flynn.

Subs: E Wynne for McGuirk (36), K Maher for Kerr Rafferty (42), J Elvin for Gray (49).

Referee: M Stones (Offaly).

