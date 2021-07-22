Capacity lifted to 3,500 for Cork v Clare, 4,400 for Galway v Waterford 

Increased capacities have been confirmed for the two All-Ireland hurling qualifiers to be played on Saturday.
3,500 people will be permitted to attend the meeting of Cork and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds. The game throws in at 4:30pm. While the capacity for the day's first qualifier between Galway and Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm) has been set at 4,400.
The increased capacities were confirmed to the GAA today by Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.
Earlier this week, the counties had been informed by Croke Park that capacity for the two games was set at 500 as approval for larger crowds had not yet been forthcoming, but that has now changed.
The two qualifiers were fixed for separate venues in the hope of attracting more supporters.
A crowd of 3,500 was permitted for last weekend’s first-round hurling qualifier between Laois and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park, while 4,000 was let through the turnstiles in Thurles for the qualifier clash of Clare and Wexford.