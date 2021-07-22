Cork's Killarney drought: Woes from Fitzgerald Stadium - in their own words

Twenty-six years without a championship win over Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium, half that time without a win over the Kingdom in a Munster final, the stage and setting form a perfect storm for Cork this Sunday.

In the words of the five managers who have brought teams to Killarney only to come up just short of victory or be beaten, those 13 occasions - five of them draws - when victory has escaped Cork:

2017 Munster final - Kerry 1-23 Cork 0-15

Peadar Healy: “Kerry deserved their win and controlled midfield, with the movement of their half-back line and inside forwards something we struggled to cope with.

“We didn’t take our goal chances which is something you need to do on a day like today. We’ve missed 19 this year and it is proving costly.”

2015 Munster final replay - Kerry 1-11 Cork 1-6

Brian Cuthbert: “The players are very disappointed because they were extremely confident of doing what we needed to do to win.

“For three-quarters of the game, they had every right to be confident.”

2015 Munster final - Kerry 2-15 Cork 3-12

Cuthbert: “People probably saw from my reaction what I thought about it (penalty decision for Kerry penalty). If anything, it was a free out in my opinion because Mark (Collins) got to the ball first and usually the person who gets to the ball first in GAA gets the advantage. I felt the decision turned the game and, while I’m happy with the position we put ourselves in with a couple of minutes to go, I would be disappointed we didn’t see it through.”

2013 Munster final - Kerry 1-16 Cork 0-17

Conor Counihan: “We had a particular plan and it didn’t work that well.”

2011 Munster final - Kerry 1-15 Cork 1-12

Counihan: “We picked up a lot of bad habits but, to be fair, Kerry would say they didn’t have a major challenge either.

But the fact that they were dethroned last year meant that they were coming into it with a bit more edge.

2010 Munster semi-final - Kerry 0-15 Cork 0-15

Counihan: “Look, it could have gone from us too, so on balance we’re happy. It was always going to be tough for our first championship game of the season coming down here.”

2009 Munster semi-final - Kerry 0-13 Cork 1-10

Counihan on losing a late five-point lead: “That’s sport, you have to take it and we’ll move on. Kerry came back and had their period of dominance, where they looked like they were going to take the game.”

2007 Munster final - Kerry 1-15 Cork 1-13

Billy Morgan: “There is a character about this team. There is a fierce togetherness about them. Six points and playing against a very strong wind it looked curtains. But I never felt we were out of it. Their spirit and their heart and their fightback was to be admired today. When Kerry got their goal, the next three kick-outs they won and knocked them over the bar. But I felt that if we could just get possession around midfield and keep the ball, we might get a couple of scores back and that is what happened. I knew they wouldn’t give up at any rate.”

2006 Munster final - Kerry 0-10 Cork 0-10

Morgan: “There was a good Cork crowd there and they got right behind us from the word go. And when things weren’t going so well they lifted us again.

When Cork supporters are in full voice it’s an intimidating factor for teams.’

2004 Munster semi-final - Kerry 0-15 Cork 0-7

Morgan: “We’re bitterly disappointed to lose so heavily. We’re not that far behind them. We were on top early on and had chances, but we didn’t take them and we paid for it.”

2002 Munster semi-final - Kerry 0-8 Cork 0-8

Larry Tompkins: “It was only justice that neither team lost. I was happy with everyone who wore a red jersey out there. They showed great guts, as this team has over the past couple of years.”

2000 Munster final - Kerry 2-15 Cork 1-13

Tompkins: “It was a disgraceful decision to award that penalty. Ronan (McCarthy) was being dragged back yet he has a penalty awarded against him. You train hard all year and then you get a decision like that. It’s downright unfair.”

1998 Munster semi-final - Kerry 1-14 Cork 1-11

Tompkins (player-manager): “We lived off scraps because Kerry dominated midfield.”