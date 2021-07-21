Cork minor footballers match hurlers' mammoth win with 40-point hammering of Waterford

The Déise have never defeated Cork at minor level and this horribly one-sided contest again exposed the alarming gap between these two counties.
Cork minor footballers match hurlers' mammoth win with 40-point hammering of Waterford

Hugh O'Connor, Cork is tackled by Brayden Dee-Carter, Waterford. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 21:11
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Cork 5-28 Waterford 0-3

A week after the county's minor hurlers won by the same mammoth margin, the Cork U17 footballers walloped Waterford by 40 points in the Dungarvan sunshine to set up a provincial semi final with Kerry.

Full-forward Jamie O'Driscoll netted a hat-trick while Darragh O'Brien and Niall Daly also raised green flags. Hugh O'Connor kicked nine points, Niall Kelly knocked over eight from play while Ross Corkery, son of Cork legend Colin, settled for seven.

The Déise have never defeated Cork at minor level and this horribly one-sided contest again exposed the alarming gap between these two counties.

Two goals in as many minutes from Jamie O'Driscoll left the rampant Rebels 24 points up at half time (2-18 to 0-0). Hugh O'Connor kicked seven points (four from play and three from placed balls). Niall Kelly added five and Ross Corkery, got four.

Corner forward O’Connor was the only survivor from the loss to Kerry in the Munster semi final last December and he kicked Cork's first after just 16 seconds.

The home side missed a big goal chance in the fourth minute. Adam Murray found Liam Lynch behind the Cork cover but he dragged his shot left and wide.

It was 0-7 to no score to the visitors after 10 minutes. O'Connor kicked three, including an advanced mark, Niall Kelly got two while Rory O'Shaughnessy and Ross Corkery chipped in with one each.

Corkery added another before midfielder Michael McSweeney got in on the act. 0-9 to 0-0 at the first water break.

Kelly made it a 10-point gap before Waterford created their second goal chance of the opening half. Sam Pender was through one on one with Mikey O'Connell but the Cork keeper deflected his shot away for a 45.

On 23 minutes, O'Shaughnessy found Jamie O'Driscoll and he finished past Waterford netminder Dara Kavanagh. 60 seconds later, O'Driscoll drilled a second into the bottom corner. Kavanagh denied O'Driscoll a hat trick on the stroke of half time with a brave save. To add to the Déise despair, Ryan Hennessy was black carded in injury time.

Adam Murray got Waterford on the scoreboard from a free on 34 minutes. The Rathgormack man converted two more.

At the other end, brave Déise defending foiled both O'Connor and O'Shaughnessy. O'Connor completed his evening with nine points before he was subbed on 41 minutes. Stiffer tests to come.

Wing-back Darragh O'Brien blasted home a third goal just before the second water break. His shot was so fierce that it knocked the green flag to the ground. O'Driscoll completed his hat trick 10 minutes from time. Sub Niall Daly then fired a fifth to the top corner.

The final whistle was a relief for the hosts.

Scorers for Cork: J O'Driscoll 3-0, H O'Connor 0-9 (3fs, 2 marks), N Kelly 0-8, R Corkery 0-7 (2fs), D O'Brien, N Daly 1-0 each, M McSweeney 0-2, F Crowley, R O'Shaughnessy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: A Murray 0-3 (3fs).

CORK: M O'Connell; D Twomey, S O'Connell, P O'Grady; S Copps, C Twomey, D O'Brien; M McSweeney, R O'Shaughnessy; J O'Neill, N Kelly, C Gillespie; R Corkery, J O'Driscoll, H O'Connor.

Subs: M Hunt for O'Grady (HT), D Crowley for O'Connell (41), N Daly for Gillespie (41), O Corcoran for O'Connor (41), F Crowley for O'Neill (47), C Cusack for O'Brien (Blood, 52).

WATERFORD: D Kavanagh; B Dee-Carter, S Byrne, A Greene; C Ryan, R Hennessy, T Leane; S Flavin, O O'Dwyer; J Power, E O'Callaghan, E Ó Grádaigh; L Lynch, A Murray, S Pender.

Subs: A Jacob for O'Callaghan (Blood 4-7), C Sweeney for Ó Grádaigh (HT), T Martin for Leane (47), A Jacob for Power (47), M Long for Flavin (52), B Stuart for Lynch (55).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).

More in this section

Paudie Kissane: Cork must find balance between rearguard action and shootout Paudie Kissane: Cork must find balance between rearguard action and shootout
Cork v Galway - Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Cork and Tipperary name teams for Munster U20 football final
Anton Tohill 2/12/2017 Anton Tohill, son of Derry GAA great Anthony, selected for Aussie Rules debut
#cork gaa#gaelic football
Kilkenny v Offaly - Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Harry Shine brightest on show as Kilkenny minors reach Leinster final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices