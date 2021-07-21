Paudie Kissane: Cork must find balance between rearguard action and shootout

Cork face the fine balancing act of avoiding a shootout against Kerry while not being overly defensive in Killarney on Sunday, says former defender Paudie Kissane.

The 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner believes there will only be one winner in a high-scoring affair. On the other hand, he maintains Cork are unlikely to prevail if they adopt a rearguard action.

“You see the games in Ulster turning into shootouts. If that proves to be the case this weekend, I can see Kerry winning the game. At the same time, Cork can’t just sit back and hope to contain. That won’t work either so whatever attacking game Cork have planned they have to operate it and exert their gameplan on Kerry.

“When Kerry have their periods of dominance, in essence it comes down to stopping Kerry scoring goals. Thinking back to the Limerick game, Limerick lost but they created a lot of scoring chances.

“While the narrative is that Kerry went to Cork last year with a quite defensive gameplan, they still created a lot of chances in monsoon-like conditions.

“It’s not necessarily a negative or defeatist mindset for Cork to be in the game at half-time. That’s not about hanging in there but when Kerry got a great start three years ago in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Cork responded and were still in the game at half-time and that went the distance.

If you go back at the closer games in Killarney, Cork would have been in the game for most of them halfway through and then a game can take on a life of its own.

“Tipperary set up not to let Kerry through and they didn’t. Eventually, Kerry worked their way around them and part of Cork’s plan must be not to just shut up shop.”

Cork’s poor championship record in Fitzgerald Stadium shouldn’t matter to Ronan McCarthy’s side, Kissane maintains. “I think it’s irrelevant,” he says of Kerry’s unbeaten record going back to 1995. “Speaking from a player perspective, it didn’t matter to me if you were playing Kerry in Killarney or Cork. The challenge was the player you were marking and the team you were playing against.

“When you were a player you were in a bubble so talk about how long it’s been since Cork have won there wouldn’t affect you. It wouldn’t have been a factor from a player’s perspective. There were days when we were beaten and drew down in Killarney and it had nothing to do with not having won there in so long. It was for other reasons such as not being good enough on the day or whatever, the same as losing to Cork in Kerry.

“When there were crowds at games, it was never a case of Kerry having 80% of the support and Cork having 20%. You’d always have plenty of support. It’s not a case of Kerry having so much support in Killarney anyway so I don’t see it as being a factor.”

Kissane, who trained Éire Óg to a county senior A title last month, doesn’t regard any of the close-run SFC games he played in Killarney as ones that got away. “I’m not one for looking back too much. I wasn’t playing in 2009 when Cork were unlucky but then they won the replay the following week and Kerry went on to win the All-Ireland.

“The following year, Christ you could say we had a period of dominance but Kerry came back with a couple of late frees to draw the game. You do think ‘wouldn’t it have been great to win there’ when it’s proven so hard for Cork teams to win there but it’s only when it’s mentioned to you that you think about it.

“It’s not something I look back on with regret.

“In 2013, we were at the height of trouble and being destroyed and came back but lost by a couple of points. How could we expect to get anything out of a game when we were so poor in the first half? You have to accept you weren’t good enough on the day. I wouldn’t be looking back on those days in Killarney with regret.”

- Paudie Kissane has recently updated his website pkperformance.ie where he details how he takes the jigsaw approach towards his coaching mentorship of devising programs completely suited to the players. He is also providing specific coaching on the mechanics of increasing speed.