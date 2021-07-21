Cork and Tipperary name teams for Munster U20 football final

There is one change to the Cork bench with Michael O’Neill coming in for his Buttevant clubmate Conor O’Hanlon
Michael O’Neill was a central figure in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor winning campaign. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 10:44
Eoghan Cormican

Cork and Tipperary have named unchanged teams for tomorrow’s Munster U20 football final (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm).

Cork manager Keith Ricken has kept faith with the 15 that started last Thursday’s dramatic 3-12 to 3-11 semi-final win over Kerry.

There is one change to the Cork bench with Michael O’Neill coming in for his Buttevant clubmate Conor O’Hanlon. The latter was the first sub in against Kerry, but injury meant he lasted no more than a quarter of an hour. O’Neill was a central figure in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor winning campaign.

For Cork dual players Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, again named at midfield and centre-forward, tomorrow’s game represents their third in the space of a week. Both were on the scoresheet during the hurlers’ Munster semi-final win yesterday evening, Hayes hitting three from play and Cahalane two.

Tipperary manager Paddy Christie has gone with the same team that began their 0-11 to 0-9 semi-final win over Waterford.

Tomorrow’s Munster final will be shown on TG4. The Munster champions play the winners of the Dublin-Offaly Leinster final in the All-Ireland semi-final in the middle of next month.

CORK (Munster U20FC final v Tipperary): G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), E Cooke (Ballincollig); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), E Nash (Douglas), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), M O’Neill (Buttevant), S McDonnell (Mallow).

TIPPERARY (Munster U20FC final v Cork): C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); S Daly (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); E Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), L Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); C Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), K Grogan (Cahir); C Cadell (JK Brackens), R Walsh (Fethard), J Holloway (Carrick Swans); M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: C O’Mahony (Ardfinnan), B Comerford (Grangemockler Ballyneale), K Costello (Thurles Sarsfields), J Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), C English (Ballyporeen), J Kiely (Cahir), M Lyons (Grangemockler Ballyneale), C McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), M Power (Ballina).

