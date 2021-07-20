Pat Ryan hails Cork's 'savage' second-half display as young Rebels' title defence on track

Cork U20 hurling manager Pat Ryan hailed his players’ “savage” second-half performance to keep alive Cork’s Munster and All-Ireland U20 title defence.

“Tipperary blew us away in the first-half, they probably should have been up by a bit more at half-time. We just let them hurl too easily, we didn’t get stuck into them, we didn’t put our bodies on the line. We were hunting in ones, they were hunting in threes and fours. We just asked the lads to give us that effort in the second-half and see where it took us,” said Ryan of the message imparted at half-time.

“It was clear to see in the second half that the lads have an awful lot of pride in the jersey, which is what we try to instil into them. They come from great clubs and great families, they had pride in that jersey ever before they came to us, but we are trying to exaggerate it a small bit all the time with them and look, they put in a savage second-half performance.

"Putting Brian Hayes to centre-forward made a bit of a difference, it gave us a bit more of a target. We also hunted more, we moved the ball faster, and we had more movement inside in our full-forward line in the second half. Our backs, it was great to see fellas control the air. We had some fantastic fielding by Ciaran Joyce, Daire O’Leary, Ethan Twomey, and Eoin Downey.”

Ryan was also delighted with the impact of his bench which contributed 1-4.

“Our subs were absolutely superb. To see that attitude out of fellas when they come on, where they work hard, get scores, and make right decisions and unselfish decisions, that’s what we are asking them to do all the time.

“It was great for fellas that were on our 35 from last year’s panel. They put an awful shift in over the last 18 months without much reward in terms of getting game-time and you saw how the likes of Robbie Cotter, Kevin Moynihan, Daniel Hogan, Ethan Twomey, and Luke Horgan played there, very proud of those boys. We are out again next week against Limerick which will be a huge game, but we will saviour this victory.”