Fionn Fitzgerald: James O’Donoghue still has a future in Kerry colours

Fionn Fitzgerald has not ruled out James O’Donoghue returning to Kerry colours despite his decision to step away from the panel this past weekend.

Members of the county’s 2014 All-Ireland winning team, Fitzgerald knew injuries have plagued his friend but still sees a future for the 31-year-old in the green and gold.

“He is probably one of the most exciting and dangerous forwards of the last 10 years. He’s a nightmare to mark and a great player to have on your team but he’s been very unlucky with injuries.

“All James will want to do is go back and enjoy his football and get a bit of form and I wouldn’t be saying his days are numbered or nothing. He’s still young.”

Kerry chairman and senior football team liaison officer Tim Murphy confirmed O’Donoghue has left the Kerry squad and returned to his club Killarney Legion.

“To be fair to Peter Keane, this probably happened post-Friday’s media briefing,” during which the Kerry manager had indicated that O’Donoghue was battling for a place in the matchday 26. “James indicated that he wanted to take some time out from the Kerry set-up and play some club football to see could he get some form back and see where that would take him. It probably means that he will not be involved if we beat Cork because we have a very short window with everything to be completed within four or five weeks if Kerry does go all the way.”

O’Donoghue lined out for Killarney Legion in the County League on Saturday evening. The two-time All-Star scored the opening goal in a win over Kenmare Shamrocks and finished the game with a total of 1-2, despite only playing for the first half.

O’Donoghue has not been part of the Kerry matchday 26 so far this season although Keane had said on Friday there was an opportunity for him to make the panel.

Asked by this newspaper at that press conference if O’Donoghue would ever be seen in a Kerry jersey again, Keane remarked: “Well, he’s training and it goes back to the point I was making about the depth of the panel. It makes it more different when so many fellas are putting up their hand whether a fella will or won’t. But just because a fella didn’t play last weekend doesn’t mean he won’t play next weekend. All our lads are very supportive of each other and we’re operating as one team, one unit and that’s what makes this most enjoyable when you are dealing with players and they’re all pushing each other and they’re all stretching themselves to make a team, make a squad, make a result for Kerry hopefully whatever day we’re out.”

O’Donoghue had surgery on both shoulders in 2015 and suffered a hip injury a year later. In 2019, he was ruled out for a period with hamstring problems. His last appearance for Kerry came in the February 2020 league game against Galway.