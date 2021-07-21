'He gave everyone a bit of belief': Denise Gaule on how new manager changed Kilkenny camogie fortunes

Reigning Camogie Player of the Year Denise Gaule has credited boss Brian Dowling with turning Kilkenny into a team that refuses to lose.

Dowling was appointed for the 2020 season and has already guided the county to All-Ireland and league honours.

They've morphed from a team that consistently lost tight All-Ireland finals to a side that simply doesn't know when it's beaten.

Most Kilkenny players acknowledged they shouldn't have beaten Tipperary in the recent league semi-final but they ground it out and eventually won the title.

And they displayed all their determination to overcome Cork and Galway in last year's All-Ireland series.

"There were a few All-Ireland finals against Cork and a few one-point defeats," reflected experienced Gaule at the launch of the 2021 John West Feile na nOg competitions.

John West Féile Ambassador and Kilkenny Camogie player Denise Gaule. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"It's great for all the young ones coming in now to experience the other side of that. They have this mentality that took us a long time to get, the few of us that are there for so long.

"Brian Dowling came in and gave everyone a bit of belief. Before, it might have been the same people playing every game and there were younger girls getting a chance when he came in and stuff like that.

"It gave everyone a bit of hope in the panel and you weren't just a member of the panel, you were fighting for your place and the competition there is unreal.

"He's really instilled a belief that was there last year and has kept going this year.

"We had a few close calls in the league this year against Limerick and Tipp. We should have been beaten in those two matches. I think once you keep winning, it's a mentality then."

Kilkenny began their Group 3 camogie Championship campaign with a six-point win over Clare last weekend.

Gaule, who struck the game-breaking goal in last December's All-Ireland final from a penalty, added 10 points against the Banner.

She said earlier in the year that she felt she didn't deserve her 2020 All-Star but is clearly a key player.

"I kind of meant it more so in a way that our backs probably won us a lot of the games last year," clarified Gaule. "Maybe forwards get a bit more credit and I was more thinking along the lines of Claire Phelan who was outstanding in the semi-final and final, and maybe they deserved it a bit more."

- Denise Gaule was speaking at the launch of the 2021 John West Feile na nOg football, camogie and hurling competitions which will take place on August 21 and August 28. U15 teams will compete for the opportunity to play at Croke Park and Semple Stadium.