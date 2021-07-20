Barry Cassidy to take charge of Kerry-Cork Munster SFC final

Cork referee Conor Lane will enjoy a Croke Park outing for the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Mayo
Barry Cassidy to take charge of Kerry-Cork Munster SFC final

Barry Cassidy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 12:26
Stephen Barry

Barry Cassidy has been appointed to take charge of the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium.

It's the Derry referee's first time taking on a Munster final, although he has experienced increasingly high-profile assignments in recent years, including the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Galway and last year's Ulster final.

The Ulster quarter-final meeting of Monaghan and Fermanagh was his other Championship game of the summer so far.

Cork referee Conor Lane will enjoy a Croke Park outing for the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Mayo.

The Banteer clubman has previously refereed three All-Ireland finals, including Mayo's drawn final with Dublin in 2016.

He was the man in the middle for Galway's wins over Mayo in 2016 and 2018, both by identical 1-12 to 0-12 scorelines.

In the hurling qualifiers, John Keenan (Wicklow) has been assigned Clare v Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds, while Dublin's Sean Stack takes on Waterford v Galway at Semple Stadium.

