Barry Cassidy to take charge of Kerry-Cork Munster SFC final

Barry Cassidy has been appointed to take charge of the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium.
It's the Derry referee's first time taking on a Munster final, although he has experienced increasingly high-profile assignments in recent years, including the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Galway and last year's Ulster final.
The Ulster quarter-final meeting of Monaghan and Fermanagh was his other Championship game of the summer so far.
Cork referee Conor Lane will enjoy a Croke Park outing for the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Mayo.
The Banteer clubman has previously refereed three All-Ireland finals, including Mayo's drawn final with Dublin in 2016.
He was the man in the middle for Galway's wins over Mayo in 2016 and 2018, both by identical 1-12 to 0-12 scorelines.
In the hurling qualifiers, John Keenan (Wicklow) has been assigned Clare v Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds, while Dublin's Sean Stack takes on Waterford v Galway at Semple Stadium.