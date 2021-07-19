All-Ireland hurling qualifiers split to draw more fans

The GAA hope Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC second-round qualifiers will attract more supporters as a result of being played at different venues.

Clare and Cork will clash in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm while Galway and Waterford will meet in Semple Stadium at 2pm.

In normal circumstances, the qualifiers would comprise a double-header likely in Thurles, which would also be to the liking of Sky Sports, who are broadcasting both games, for logistical reasons.

But by keeping the games apart, the GAA will look to give as many fans as possible the opportunity to attend them while ensuring only followers from two counties are converging on a venue and not four. Both venues are expected to accommodate between 7,500 and 10,000 people.

Clare will be looking to beat Cork for the first time since the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay. Since then, Cork have won all four of their championship meetings including the 2017 and ’18 Munster finals, which were played in Semple Stadium. Waterford’s only SHC loss to Galway came in the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Meanwhile, all of the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher games will go ahead in Croke Park the weekend after next, despite the decision to move the Ulster SFC final to GAA HQ on Saturday week (4pm).

To allow for more supporters, Ulster Council’s request to the Central Competitions Control Committee to stage the final in Croke Park was granted. It will be the first time since 2006 that the northern province decider has been played at the Dublin venue. Due to the popularity at the time, the Ulster final was staged in Croke Park for three consecutive summers.

This Sunday sees Croke Park also host its first Connacht SFC final when Galway and Mayo clash. It is 20 years since they faced off in a Division 1 final there when Mayo were on the winning end.

The three lower tier finals have been pencilled in for the Jones Road venue on Saturday week but it is understood one of them will be pushed back a day so it takes place prior to the Leinster SFC final between Dublin and Kildare.

It means any chance of the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals pencilled in for July 31 being played in Croke Park has now gone. Those matches could also be held at separate venues, with Tipperary possibly going to Limerick to face either Cork or Galway, and UPMC Nowlan Park if Waterford come through — they can’t face Clare a second time at this stage. Dublin can’t meet Galway so Semple Stadium could be an option in the event they face Clare, Cork, or Waterford.

The Ulster Council have also acceded to a request from Monaghan to postpone Saturday’s U20 Ulster football final as a mark of respect to captain Brendan Óg Duffy who passed away in a car accident hours after last week’s semi-final win over Donegal. It has now been fixed for Friday week.