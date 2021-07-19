Croke Park to host Monaghan and Tyrone for Ulster SFC final

It’s official – the Ulster final is heading for Croke Park.

The Ulster Council confirmed that the blue riband day of Ulster senior football will be staged at headquarters on Saturday, July 31, with a 4pm throw-in. This is to accommodate as many spectators as possible in these Covid times with appropriate social distancing.

18,000 spectators were present on Sunday in the venue to see Dublin and Kildare make their way to the Leinster final and while nothing is certain now, there could be even more at the Ulster final.

The last time the northern province staged their finals in Croke Park was in the three-year period of 2004, 2005, and 2006, where Armagh won a trio of titles, beating Donegal in ’04 and ’06, and Tyrone in ’05 as demand for tickets ensured the stadium had a healthy attendance.

Meanwhile, Tyrone player Frank Burns insists he would have played anywhere, but is looking forward to the idea of a game in Croke Park.

“We’ll play the game wherever it is, wherever they’re taking us. We would play it in Pomeroy rightly, up in the mountains,” said Burns, who himself hails from Pomeroy.

“They’re probably thinking of Croke Park so they can get more numbers in.

“If it’s in Croke Park, we’ll play it in Croke Park.”

Burns was a late inclusion on the team on Sunday when they got the Donegal monkey off their backs with a 0-23 to 1-14 win to make it back to their first provincial decider since 2017.

The high-scoring pattern set the night before by Armagh and Monaghan continued at a supremely-appointed Brewster Park, the pitch in immaculate shape even after the heatwave and the Under-20 game played on Friday night and Fermanagh hurlers’ win over Monaghan on the Saturday.

The heat wasn’t exactly to Burns’ liking, however.

“It was blistering heat there, especially for a fair-haired man such as myself! I am not one of these men on the sun beds so I can’t bear it just as well, was boiling up out there,” he said.

“Game management is a big thing on a day like that. Thankfully we managed the game well.”

With such a hot spell, the importance of hydration was never as important. Burns is a nephew of Brian Quinn, proprietor of Rocwell Water, a previous jersey sponsor of Tyrone, and laughed, “I live beside Rocwell, Brian is my owner who owns Rocwell, so I have no excuse not to be drinking plenty of water every day.