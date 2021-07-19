Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick's big swing, Kilkenny's ordinary evolution, Lohan wins the war

Derek McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to review the weekend's hurling.
Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick's big swing, Kilkenny's ordinary evolution, Lohan wins the war

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Derek McGrath, Mark Landers and TJ Ryan join Anthony Daly to review the weekend's hurling.

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 14:29

Hour 1: Limerick's turnaround, the gazelle Hayes, and Kilkenny's ordinary evolution 

Hour 2: Lohan wins the war, Waterford escape, and the qualifier draw 

The GAA Podcast

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

