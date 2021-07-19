John Kiely: Limerick’s power-packed third quarter 'our strongest performance in five years'

Limerick’s third quarter was their “strongest performance” during John Kiely’s five years in charge, the Treaty manager has said.

Behind by 2-16 to 0-12 after an “abysmal” first half, Limerick decamped to the sideline for the second water break 1-22 to 2-17 in front, a swing of 15 points.

“The third-quarter performance was our strongest performance in five years. It needed to be. Had to be. It was up there with our best 16 or 17 minutes of hurling,” replied Kiely when asked to evaluate the period during which they took back control of this provincial decider.

“They had to stand up. We were extremely disappointed with our first-half performance. We know we left ourselves down in many aspects of the game that we pride ourselves on, particularly our workrate. It wasn’t there in the first-half. And we won’t get away with that in the future if we allow that to happen. We managed to turn the tide today but you won’t do that consistently.”

Their success in turning the tide was attributed, by Kiely, to engaging “way more physically” with Tipperary, carrying the ball forward more than they had been doing in the first-half, and their ability to cope better with Tipperary’s restart strategy.

“Tipperary were incredible in the first 37 minutes. Overall, they just physically blew us off the ball throughout the first half. We needed to get those first couple of scores (at the beginning of the second-half) and seize a bit of momentum. Our full-back and half-back lines managed to get on top.

“The Tipp puckout was causing us a lot of difficulty because we weren’t commanding it in the first half and they had ghost runners coming through who were coming onto breaking ball and breaking lines and that’s where the goal chances came. We stopped that in the second half. We weren’t contesting with responsibility in the first half and we took that responsibility in the second-half, got in underneath it, we won our ball and when we did win it we kept going forward.

“It was an incredible second-half performance. I have to give the players my admiration. They never cease to amaze us.

“It’s a great reference for us going forward, if we do end up in a difficult situation that we have that capacity within ourselves to dig deep and to unify as a team. That was the difference in the second half — we played as a real team. Every player played for the player in front or behind him.”

One Limerick player who had significant input into their second-half comeback was Aaron Gillane. But unusually for the back-to-back All-Star winner, his contribution of 0-6 (four frees) was made after being introduced as a 31st minute sub. Kiely defended management’s decision not to start him.

“I think that decision has been borne out to be the right decision.”

There was a cautionary note to conclude, reference made to 2019 and how their season played out in the weeks after they last overpowered Tipperary in a provincial decider.

“We’ve been here before — Munster final in 2019, so it’s really important now for us to put it behind us, get back on the training field this week, and for the lads that trained so hard this morning in Kilmallock, for them to push hard to get into our group of 26 on matchday, and for the guys who came off the bench today to really push hard to secure a starting place on the team.

“Coming out of Thurles the last day we knew we were going to have to be a better team today. We weren’t a better team in the first half and we’ve got to learn a lesson from that.”