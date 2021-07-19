Liam Sheedy: 'We'd love to have that third quarter back but that is sport'

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has backed his players to “still have a big say in the championship”.

The Premier boss said his side’s first-half performance — at the end of which they stood 10 points clear of the All-Ireland champions — was as good as this Tipperary team has ever produced and should they succeed in again reaching this altitude during the All-Ireland series, Tipperary will be a match for any opposition.

That Tipperary enter the All-Ireland series as beaten Munster finalists, rather than provincial champions, is rooted in a third quarter where Sheedy’s side was “destroyed” by Limerick, the Treatymen outscoring their opponents 1-10 to 0-1.

Tipp went the first 11 minutes of the second half without adding to their tally and didn’t register their second point of the half until the 58th minute, by which juncture a 10-point interval lead had become a five-point deficit.

“The third quarter really was the quarter where we lost the initiative,” Sheedy began.

“All the momentum shifted in that quarter. We just couldn’t get it back. In fairness to the lads, they did fight to the finish. We got a goal late on, a great strike from Mark Kehoe. But, overall, that third quarter is ultimately where we were just destroyed. We only got one point from play.

“We put such an effort into that first half, 2-16 in a half of hurling against the All-Ireland champions. We were going in at half-time in a really good place. We knew how important it was to keep that momentum in the second half. Unfortunately, we couldn’t.

“We made some really bad unforced errors. We couldn’t get our hands on the ball. We went long a lot and Limerick were coming out in droves.

“We struggled for long periods in that second half. We’d love to have that third quarter back again, but that is sport.”

Sheedy rued three consecutive wides shortly after the hour mark as his team gave chase to a five-point deficit. There was also a half goal chance that Seamus Callanan was unable to put away on 60 minutes. At the other end, a route one puckout strategy that had served them so well in the opening half malfunctioned, at times, during the second period.

“The six puckouts that we won (in the first half), we got two goals from them. You need to have every tool in your box to try and deal with Limerick because they can get you up high and even sometimes we went to go short in that second half and they turned us over and put it back over the bar, so it was a double blow.

“Overall, we still have a bit to work on, but I was hugely, hugely enthused by that first-half performance. For guys that a lot of people would maybe have given no chance coming into the game, they really died with their boots on.”

The manager did concede he could have been quicker in calling lads down from the stand in the second half, Limerick having wiped out their opponents’ 10-point interval advantage by the time Tipperary made their first change.

“Yeah, but when you are going so well and we were so well on top in that first-half, it was hard to make a change. But looking back on it now, the guys put in such a humongous effort to get us to that station, maybe we could have made a few changes a bit quicker.

“Overall, we can still have a big say in this championship.

“If we play like we did in that first half, we’ll have a chance against any opposition. But if we play like we did in the second half, we’ll be out. It is that simple.”