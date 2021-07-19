Andy McEntee left with ‘a mixture of regret and a little bit of frustration’

Andy McEntee admitted his Meath players left Croke Park with a “mixture of regret and a little bit of frustration” after pushing Dublin so close.

The Royals, beaten by Dublin in the last two Leinster finals by a cumulative 37 points, trailed by just three in stoppage time after a thrilling comeback before succumbing.

“It’s a team game but everybody has personal satisfaction in performing but there has to be frustration as well, on their own behalf. Like, why wait until we’re 11 points down before we start having a cut? I’d say it’s a mixture of regret and a little bit of frustration, maybe.

“The second half was fantastic and the effort we gave but why give a team like Dublin an 11-point lead? You’re not giving yourself much of a chance but the commitment was huge, the execution was good, and the skill level was good. We just left ourselves with a bit much to do.”

Meath had a decent penalty shout early on for an apparent foul by Brian Fenton on Bryan McMahon waved away by Conor Lane. Minutes later, Fenton went tumbling under the weight of a Mathew Costello challenge and was awarded a penalty. Meath fans were furious in both instances.

“That’s a six-point swing,” said McEntee. “I haven’t seen them so I don’t really know but I was informed by an admittedly biased opinion that we could possibly have had a penalty but these things happen. That was a big turning point in the game.”

It was an adventurous performance from Meath who left at least three forwards up the pitch on most occasions when defending.

“We came to win it, not to keep the score down,” said McEntee. “We wanted to be positive and the problems in the first half were that we weren’t positive enough. We didn’t take a chance, we didn’t play from in front. We didn’t make the contacts in the areas we wanted to and I think that was probably the difference.”

McEntee has completed five years in the role and it remains to be seen if he stays on.

He feels they are making progress though smiled: “I’m not exactly known for my patience. But there’s no doubt (we’re improving). We just didn’t get enough games this year. It’s about games. That’s the thing with Dublin the past couple of years. If they get more games then it’s layer upon layer and if you’re not playing as many games as they are, it’s hard to close that gap.”