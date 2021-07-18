Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr's and Clonakilty advance to final

St Finbarr’s qualified for the final of Section 1 of the Cork Credit Unions SFL league with a comprehensive victory over Cill na Martra in Togher on Sunday afternoon.

The Barrs’ took the lead in the ninth minute and never relinquished it thereafter as they led by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, the goal coming from Eoin Comyns.

The Barrs’ held that advantage to the end, winning by 1-13 to 0-10. Steven Sherlock was their top scorer with 0-8 while Colm McCarthy, Colm Barrett, Jack O’Kelly, and Ian O’Callaghan also split the posts.

In the final, they will play Clonakilty after Éire Óg conceded the other semi-final in the group.

In Section 2, Castlehaven progressed to the final after a hard-fought 1-10 to 1-8 win over Ballincollig. Four points from Cathal Maguire helped give the ‘Haven a 0-6 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

Ballincollig then outscored the West Cork side by 0-3 to 0-1 on the resumption before a goal for Conor O’Driscoll in the 40th minute put Castlehaven back in control. Another point from O’Driscoll and further scores from Alex and Robbie Minihane brought them over the finish line.

They will play Newmarket in the final after the Duhallow men beat O’Donovan Rossa by 3-10 to 1-13. Newmarket hit the Skibbereen side with a three-goal blitz in the middle of the first half to set them on the road to victory.

Darran O’Keeffe raised the first green flag after seven minutes before further majors from Michael Cottrell and Conor O’Keeffe gave Newmarket a 3-4 to 1-3 half-time lead.

Rossa managed to reduce the gap to just a single point as the game entered injury time, but late scores from Cottrell and Conor O’Keeffe secured Newmarket’s place in the decider.

In Section 3, Carrigaline will play Newcestown in the final. Carrigaline beat Douglas by 1-13 to 0-12 while Newcestown needed extra-time to stave off the challenge of Kanturk before emerging 1-15 to 1-12 victors.

Section 1

St Finbarr’s 1-13 Cill na Martra 0-10

Clonakilty v Éire Óg (conceded by Éire Óg)

Section 2

Ballincollig 1-8 Castlehaven 1-10

Newmarket 3-10 O’Donovan Rossa 1-13

Section 3

Carrigaline 1-13 Douglas 0-12

Newcestown 1-15 Kanturk 1-12