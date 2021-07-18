Kerry manager James Costello: 'We lost and we take our beating. There is no blaming anyone'

Kerry manager James Costello and Derry manager Martin Boyle were in agreement on one key thing after this afternoon’s 2020 All-Ireland minor football final in Tullamore – that Derry’s more demanding slate of games in 2021 stood to the Oak Leaf County as they edged a thrilling encounter by the minimum margin.

“Finals are there to be won and we didn’t,” said Costello after the game. “Derry were superb, I thought they played exceptionally well. We rattled them a few times and I was hoping they wouldn’t get back up but they got back up every single time so I’d like to take my hat off to them.

“I think people forget it was only our second game since Christmas. Handling errors are going to happen. The big thing I take out of today’s game was that it was 27 degrees here today and no player from either team went down with cramp. It just goes to show the work that both teams put in to it.”

While Kerry had just Roscommon to beat in 2021 to get to this final, Derry started at the Ulster semi-final stage and had to overcome Armagh, Monaghan, and Meath to get this far – a point not lost on Martin Boyle.

“There’s no doubt about it, it’s unfortunate for the Kerry players,” he said.

“We came through a really tough Ulster campaign. Tyrone last year, then Armagh, Monaghan, on to Meath and Kerry, I don’t know if there’s ever been a harder All-Ireland won, so that definitely stood to us. We did feel that when it came down to the wire, if we could just stay in touch we’d have a chance, because the boys believed that they could go to the well at the end.”

An incredibly long road, for both teams – and one that Costello said has seen his group go through remarkable growth and development.

“I think it’s 21 months we’ve been on the road. Twenty-one months is a lifetime. We have all lost people and have had different experiences at home and at work and with our families so these lads have been through a lot in the last two years. I’m exceptionally proud of them and they are going to kick on there because they have so much work in the bank,” he said of this young Kerry team.

“We lost and we take our beating. There is no blaming anyone. I said to them, don’t blame each other, don’t blame me, don’t blame the ref, take it on the chin and the great thing with Kerry is there’s always another thing.”