Daniel Flynn masterclass steers Kildare back to Leinster final

Leinster SFC semi-final

Kildare 2-14

Westmeath 0-18

TWO moments of inspiration from Daniel Flynn helped Kildare rid themselves of their Croke Park hoodoo and book a place in a Leinster final.

Flynn was making his first start for Kildare since their opening round Allianz League game against Cork and showed what Kildare have been missing with his moments of class. In a tight game and with scores tied at 0-11 each, the mercurial forward played a delightful pass across the Westmeath square in the 43rd minute where Jimmy Hyland was able to bundle the ball home from close range.

Four minutes later he produced even better. After collecting the ball on the right-wing, there didn’t appear to be much on for him with plenty of defenders blocking his route to goal but a quick give and go between himself and Hyland created a gap and he burst right through and tucked the ball under Jason Daly at Hill 16 end.

After a tight first half, Kildare led 0-11 to 0-10 at the break after being level on five occasions, that burst of goals could have set Kildare up for a comfortable win but Jack Cooney’s Westmeath fought back impressively.

They scored the next two points and then John Heslin was denied a goal by a wonderful Mark Donnellan save. Kildare had lost key players Kevin Feely and Eoin Doyle to injury and their departures were keenly felt as Westmeath began to eat into their lead.

Indeed, Westmeath will probably feel it’s a game that they left behind as after kicking just one wide in the first half, they kicked ten in the second half.

Still, they got back to within a point late in the game but it was Shane O’Sullivan who stepped up to kick a brilliant insurance score for Kildare in the 69th minute. After losing their last eight games at Croke Park dating back to 2016, it is a win that will be savoured around Kildare as they look forward to just their fifth Leinster final since their last title back in 2000.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, E Doyle, M Dempsey; D Hyland, R Houlihan, K Flynn; K Feely 0-1, A Masterson 0-1; A Beirne 0-1, F Conway 0-1, N Flynn 0-7 (4 frees) B McCormack, D Flynn 1-1, J Hyland 1-1 (1 free).

Subs: S Ryan for Feely (34), D Malone for Houlihan and S O'Sullivan 0-1 for McCormack (both half-time), P McDermott for Doyle inj (52), B McLoughlin for Hyland (68).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Dolan 0-1, R Wallace, S McCartan 0-1 (1’45); D Corroon,S Duncan; R Connellan, D Lynch 0-1, R O'Toole; L Dolan 0-5 (1 mark), G Egan 0-1, J Heslin 0-8 (7 frees).

Subs: D Giles 0-1 for Sayeh (46), F Ayorinde for Corroon (51), T McDaniel for Connellan (62), N Harte for McCartan (72).

Referee: D O'Mahoney (Tipperary)