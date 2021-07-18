Murphy's dismissal decisive as Tyrone edge out Donegal 

Michael Murphy of Donegal kicks out at Kieran McGeary of Tyrone, resulting in a red card, during the Ulster SFC semi-final at Brewster Park. 

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 15:44
Declan Bogue, Brewster Park

Ulster SFC semi-final

Donegal 1-14 

Tyrone 0-23 

TYRONE never had a greater chance to beat Donegal than they were given in Brewster Park.

With Neil McGee coming off after five minutes injured and Michael Murphy black and red-carded before the break, they were just a point up at the second water break after Caolan McGonigle’s goal kept Donegal in contention.

This, despite a missed Donegal penalty and an even bigger call turned down a few minutes later around the half hour mark.

A minute before half-time, disaster struck for Donegal. A ball broke down and when Murphy went to draw on it, he hit nothing but McGeary’s legs, earning him a black card for a trip, and with it a red.

From there, Tyrone had too many men on the field, Darren McCurry in imperious form in racking up seven scores while Conor Meyler did an incredible job in rubbing Ryan McHugh completely out of the picture.

Substitutes Tiernan McCann and Conor McKenna added to the sense that this could be a serious Tyrone team in the making.

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (0-4, 2 frees), C McGonigle (1-0), J Brennan, N O’Donnell (0-2 each), M Langan (0-2, 1 free), M Murphy (0-2 frees), C Thompson, P Mogan (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-7, 3 frees), K McGeary, N Sludden, T McCann (0-3 each), M Donnelly (0-2), P Harte, C Meyler, C McKenna, F Burns (0-1 each), C McShane (0-1 free) 

DONEGAL: S Patton; B McCole, N McGee, E Ban Gallagher; R McHugh, O McFadden-Ferry, P Mogan; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompson, N O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan 

Subs: S McMenamin for McGee (5 mins), P Brennan for McFadden-Ferry (45 mins), O MacNiallais for H McFadden (46 mins), E McHugh for J Brennan (62 mins), A McClean for Mogan (70 mins) Red card: Murphy (34 mins) 

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, F Burns, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; K McGeary, M O’Neill, C Meyler; D McCurry, M Donnelly, N Sludden 

Subs: T McCann for Brennan (HT), C McKenna for Kilpatrick (46 mins), B McDonnell for Kennedy (52 mins), C McShane for M O’Neill (62 mins), N Kelly for McKernan (67 mins) 

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

