Late foot-block penalty costs Kerry as Derry claim dramatic All-Ireland minor title

2020 All-Ireland MFC Final: Derry 2-12 Kerry 1-14

If the lords of fate and destiny spent the entirety of the Covid-19 sporting shutdown trying to dream up a dramatic script for this delayed All-Ireland minor football final, they would have done well to come up with anything that was as drama-filled as the conclusion to this afternoon’s hour of incredible football in Tullamore.

The standard of play was remarkable, the scores were right out of the top drawer, the pace and attacking intent of the two teams was utterly at odds with the incredible heat that bathed the sublime surface of Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, but even after all that, this game was all about the dramatic finish.

At 0-7 to 0-4 in front at half time, Kerry looked like the better side, but that was little more than an appetiser to the sumptuous main course that was to come.

Derry rallied in the third quarter, with players like Lee Brady, Mark Doherty, Patrick McGurk, and Eoin McEvoy all carrying the ball brilliantly and launching good counterattacks. Matthew Downey, their talisman in previous games, was well-marshaled by Armin Heinrich, but around him, Derry chipped away with scores and then got their big breakthrough ten minutes after half-time when a brilliant team move ended with Lachlan Murray palming the ball to the Kerry net.

The Kingdom were rattled, but their response was exactly what manager James Costello would have wanted, at least when they were on the ball. Cillian Burke, Paudie O’Leary, and Oisín Maunsell took the fight to Derry by carrying the ball with incredible pace and power down the central channel, and the scores resulted, but they couldn’t stem the bleeding at the other end. 1-6 to 0-9 after the goal became 1-12 to 0-12, but there was one more surge in the Kingdom.

A powerful run from Jordan Kissane set up a Cian McMahon free, McMahon then hit paydirt once again from the left wing, and then the real drama began.

A mistake in communication from a short kickout led to Maurice O’Connell getting a toe on a loose ball and with goalkeeper Kian McGonigle off his line looking for a pass, time seemed to stand still as the ball rolled agonisingly over the goal line from 20 metres out, before the Kerry crowd erupted.

On the next attack, Niall O’Donnell looked to step inside two Kerry defenders and while his shot was blocked by a brave effort from Seán Broderick, referee Jerome Henry deemed it a foot block.

Matthew Downey stood over the penalty, a player who would have been acutely aware of the significance of what he was about to do, given the famous achievements of his father Henry, who captained Derry to All Ireland senior glory in 1993. The younger Downey’s penalty was inch-perfect, hammered with power a foot underneath the crossbar, to make it 2-12 to 1-14.

Kerry were to get two more chances, but neither gave them the extra 20 minutes of play they craved.

Maunsell made yet another barnstorming run but the finish from the Kerry captain didn’t match the incredible approach play, and then Cillian Burke won a free right out on the sideline, nearly four minutes after the announcement that there would be three minutes of stoppage time.

Two counties held their breath as Cian McMahon stood over the free and while the Dr. Crokes player’s strike was true, and his response suggested it was going to go very close to the mark, the wave of the umpire’s arms confirmed that this was to be Derry’s day in the shining sun, and that Kerry would have to make do with the scant consolation of having played their part in an incredible afternoon.

Scorers for Derry: M Downey 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), L Murray 1-2, M Doherty 0-2, E McEvoy, C Diamond (f), L Brady, C Downey, N O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: C McMahon 0-4 (0-2f), M O’Connell 1-0, C Burke, O Maunsell, K Evans & W Shine 0-2 each, A O’Shea & S Broderick (45) 0-1 each.

Derry: K McGonigle; P McGurk, L Brady, A McGonigle; D Gilmore, E McEvoy, C Sheils; D Higgins, P O'Kane; J McDermott, M Downey, M Doherty; N O'Donnell, L Murray, C Diamond.

Subs: C Downey for Higgins (half-time, temp), C Downey for Diamond (38), J Moore for McGonigle (49), R McEldowney for McDermott (59), P McCullagh for Murray (60+3).

Kerry: S Broderick; D O'Callaghan, J Nagle, C O'Donoghue; O Maunsell, A Heinrich, K O'Sullivan; P O'Leary, C Burke; T O'Donnell, W Shine, K Evans; D O'Sullivan, A O'Shea, C McMahon.

Subs: J Kissane for D O'Sullivan (43), M O'Connell for Shine (45), D Fleming for K O'Sullivan (49).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)