Dublin's Covid case has Brian Cody on high alert

Brian Cody admits Dublin’s Covid predicament on Saturday has him on high alert going into their All-Ireland semi-final on August 7.

Kilkenny have strong measures in place to protect their panel at training and on match-days but the manager knows there is only so much they can do to avoid the virus.

Cody said: “You can be very unlucky and get the virus, but it’s the close-contact situation that really can cripple a team.

“The responsibility is on everybody concerned to be totally vigilant, but you can still have hard luck.

“Hopefully over the next few weeks it will go well for all teams, because it is so important to continue on playing sport.

“What’s there is so, so serious. Obviously, we’re getting closer to the end game, if you like, but now it’s just attacking us again. There is a huge responsibility on everybody to be very, very careful.

“The players are very, very responsible, very, very mature and very, very conscious of the dangers of it. You can do absolutely everything really, really well and still be in hard luck, but hopefully that situation is not going to hit teams.”

Mattie Kenny said Dublin never considered requesting a postponement of the final. “I think Croke Park have made very, very clear these games have to go ahead. It wasn’t even something we considered. There was an opportunity there for other guys. We called another four guys into the panel, two guys stepped into the team, that’s what squads are for.

“Is it unfortunate, is it disappointing? Yes it is, but look, the show has to go on and we asked our guys to go out there, be brave and take the game to Kilkenny, and look it, they did for long periods, but we just fell off in the last quarter.”

Kenny doesn’t believe many of his players have been vaccinated. “I imagine very, very few,” he said.

“I was talking to our guys whenever the Government said there were vaccinations available in the pharmacies, and I asked the guys to look for that.

“I believe the pharmacies haven’t got [enough] vaccinations at the moment, but I would love if early next week some of our guys could get it.”