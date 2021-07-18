Tributes paid to the late Finbarr Gantley, All-Ireland winner with Galway

Tributes have been paid to former Galway hurler Finbarr Gantley, who died suddenly at the weekend, a key member when the Tribesmen made the breakthrough to win the 1980 All-Ireland. He was 70.

He is the fourth member of that squad managed by Cyril Farrell to die. John Ryan, Niall McInerney and former GAA president Joe McDonagh passed away over the years and the death of Finbarr Gantley has caused widespread shock.

He was heavily involved in the promotion of juvenile hurling with his native Beagh when his playing days were over, with his children following in his footsteps and going on to play for Galway at various levels.

He came on as a substitute as Galway defeated Limerick by 2-15 to 3-9 to win the 1980 All-Ireland final, after returning home from London where he worked for several years and won many honours with the St Gabriel’s hurling club and with St Brendan’s football team.

“He was the best signing the Gabriel’s ever had. It was a pleasure to know him,” said former St Gabriel’s teammate and manager Ambrose Gordon.

“On reflection, how lucky were his club and county when he decided to return from London in the 70s and leave a lasting positive imprint on the GAA,” said Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney in a tribute. “I would like to thank him for all he did and on behalf of Galway GAA express our sincere sympathy to his family.”

The Galway centre-back on that 1980 team Sean Silke said Gantley was a great teammate. “I will treasure his wit, stories and singing, and that unyielding drive to win.”

Frank Burke, centre-forward on that victorious team, said that Gantley was a key figure as Galway finally made the breakthrough after decades of disappointment.

“He was a wonderful team mate, character and friend, during the rise of Galway hurling,” said Burke.

Finbarr Gantley, survived by his wife Mary and children Liam, Finbarr, Rory, Niamh, Brendan and Joe, will be laid to rest in Shanaglish cemetery on Monday following his funeral mass at St Anne’s Church at 2 pm.